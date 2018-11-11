Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Updates: Sony Michel trending up; Sammy Watkins trending down

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

As tends to happen at this point of the season, the injury report is a hefty one Sunday, replete with plenty of noteworthy Fantasy names. The news is most grim on the wide receiver front, although the tight end ranks have swelled with more walking wounded this week as well. On a brighter note, a top-flight running back makes his long-awaited return after a multi-week absence, and two other key pieces appear to be trending toward suiting up. Without further delay, let's dive into the latest developments as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

Both Josh Allen (elbow) and Derek Anderson (concussion) remain out for the Bills against the Jets on Sunday, but this week, that pair of absences won't equate to a Nathan Peterman start. Instead, coach Sean McDermott will give veteran Matt Barkley, who just signed with the team Oct. 31, a chance to start a regular-season contest for the first time since Week 17 of the 2016 season. Barkley completed 59.7 percent of his 216 attempts across seven games that season, throwing for 1,611 yards, eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Those numbers, coupled with Barkley's extended period of time in mothballs, doesn't inspire confidence in the Fantasy prospects of any of Buffalo's skill position players – a statement that's been true irrespective of who's been under center for the Bills this season.

Meanwhile on the other sideline, the Jets' Sam Darnold (foot) is doubtful to face the Bills after missing practice all week, and veteran Josh McCown has officially been named the starter for the contest. That likely represents an upgrade in the Fantasy outlook for the Jets' pass catchers. McCown has yet to throw a pass this season, but he was solid in 2017 while throwing for 2,926 yards and generating an 18:9 TD:INT across 13 games.

The Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) will miss a fifth straight game in Week 10 versus the Packers, setting up Brock Osweiler for another start in the hostile enemy territory of Lambeau Field.

The Falcons' Matt Bryant (hamstring) will miss his third straight game in Week 10, leaving Giorgio Tavecchio as Atlanta's placekicker once again for an interconference battle with the Browns. Tavecchio's Falcons tenure has gone splendidly thus far, as he's drilled all four field-goal attempts and seven extra-point tries over his first two games.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Browns' Denzel Ward (hip) is questionable for to face the Falcons on Sunday but is expected to play.

The Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe (groin) is doubtful to face the Rams in Week 10.

The Redskins' Quinton Dunbar (shine) is questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Bengals' Darqueze Dennard (collarbone) remains out against the Saints in Week 10.

The Jaguars' A.J. Bouye (calf) will miss the Week 10 tilt against the Colts.

The Packers' Kevin King (hamstring) is out for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.

The Eagles' Jalen Mills (foot) will be out for the Sunday night divisional clash with the Cowboys. Teammate Sidney Jones (hamstring) will also miss the contest.

The Lions' Darius Slay (knee) will not play against the Bears on Sunday.

Safeties

The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is once again listed as doubtful in Week 10 versus the Cardinals.

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (foot) is questionable against the Chiefs on Sunday. Teammate Tre Boston (chest) carries the same designation.

The 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) is out against the Giants on Monday night.

The Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (knee) sports a questionable tag ahead of Sunday's battle versus the Rams.

The Browns' Damarious Randall (groin) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Falcons but did finish the week with a full practice.

The Colts' Mike Mitchell (calf) will not play against the Jaguars on Sunday.

