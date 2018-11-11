Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Updates: Sony Michel trending up; Sammy Watkins trending down
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your lineups.
As tends to happen at this point of the season, the injury report is a hefty one Sunday, replete with plenty of noteworthy Fantasy names. The news is most grim on the wide receiver front, although the tight end ranks have swelled with more walking wounded this week as well. On a brighter note, a top-flight running back makes his long-awaited return after a multi-week absence, and two other key pieces appear to be trending toward suiting up. Without further delay, let's dive into the latest developments as of early Sunday morning:
QUARTERBACKS
- Both Josh Allen (elbow) and Derek Anderson (concussion) remain out for the Bills against the Jets on Sunday, but this week, that pair of absences won't equate to a Nathan Peterman start. Instead, coach Sean McDermott will give veteran Matt Barkley, who just signed with the team Oct. 31, a chance to start a regular-season contest for the first time since Week 17 of the 2016 season. Barkley completed 59.7 percent of his 216 attempts across seven games that season, throwing for 1,611 yards, eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Those numbers, coupled with Barkley's extended period of time in mothballs, doesn't inspire confidence in the Fantasy prospects of any of Buffalo's skill position players – a statement that's been true irrespective of who's been under center for the Bills this season.
- Meanwhile on the other sideline, the Jets' Sam Darnold (foot) is doubtful to face the Bills after missing practice all week, and veteran Josh McCown has officially been named the starter for the contest. That likely represents an upgrade in the Fantasy outlook for the Jets' pass catchers. McCown has yet to throw a pass this season, but he was solid in 2017 while throwing for 2,926 yards and generating an 18:9 TD:INT across 13 games.
- The Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) will miss a fifth straight game in Week 10 versus the Packers, setting up Brock Osweiler for another start in the hostile enemy territory of Lambeau Field.
RUNNING BACKS
- The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette is off the final Week 10 injury report, as he's recovered from the hamstring injury that had sidelined him over the last four games. The second-year bruiser has only carried the ball 20 times on the season across parts of two games, but it appears he'll finally have a chance to start paying some dividends for Fantasy owners who ponied up the draft capital to nab him this past summer. The Jacksonville backfield is a bit more muddled than the last time Fournette saw the field, as Carlos Hyde has joined T.J. Yeldon as a complementary option. However, Fournette is expected to still handle the lion's share of carries versus a Colts defense that's been middle of the pack while allowing 16.75 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats.
- The Patriots' Sony Michel (knee-MCL) was able to put in three limited practices once again this past week and traveled with the team to Tennessee for Sunday's battle against the Titans. As per Saturday night reports, he's expected to take the field. James White figures to revert back to more of a pass-catching role after logging 20 carries over the past two games with Michel sidelined.
- The Seahawks' Chris Carson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against the Rams. Carson entered last week's contest versus the Chargers as a game-time decision and was ultimately forced from the game in the first half after aggravating the injury. Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny would helm the Seattle backfield in the case of a Carson absence versus Los Angeles, with C.J. Prosise also potentially seeing work.
- The Bengals' Giovani Bernard (knee-MCL) is officially questionable for Sunday's interconference tilt against the Saints following a trio of limited practices this week. The shifty change-of-pace option has missed the last four games, but he appears to have a solid chance of returning to the fold, a notion supported by early Sunday reports. His presence would be of particular benefit to a Cincinnati offense missing top weapon A.J. Green (toe).
- The Lions' Kerryon Johnson (ankle) is questionable for a Week 10 divisional clash against the Bears, but he did manage to practice in limited fashion throughout the week. As per early Sunday reports, he's expected to suit up.
- The Redskins' Chris Thompson (ribs) will miss another game versus the Buccaneers on Sunday. Adrian Peterson and Kapri Bibbs will helm the Washington backfield, although they'll be tasked with finding running room behind an offensive line missing its left tackle and both starting guards.
- The Bills' Chris Ivory (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle versus the Jets, but he was able to practice in limited fashion on both Thursday and Friday.
- The Eagles' Darren Sproles (hamstring) will not play in Week 10 against the Cowboys, as per early Sunday reports, and is expected to miss several more weeks. Philadelphia will continue to trot out a three-headed backfield consisting of Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams versus Dallas.
- The Buccaneers' Ronald Jones (hamstring) will be out once again versus the Redskins in Week 10. Peyton Barber should once again handle lead-back duties, while veteran Jacquizz Rodgers should be the primary change-of-pace option.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- The Bengals' A.J. Green (toe) will miss the first of what is believed to be a minimum of two games in Week 10 against the Saints. Green will not need surgery on his troublesome right toe, but it's uncertain whether the two-week layoff will be sufficient to get him back to full health. In the interim, Tyler Boyd and John Ross – the latter of whom is off the final Week 10 injury report after missing three of the last four contests with a groin injury – are expected to serve as Andy Dalton's top two wideouts Sunday. Alex Erickson and Cody Core play complementary roles.
- The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (foot) is questionable to face the Cardinals in Week 10 after only managing one limited Friday practice this week, and as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to miss the contest. If that does indeed come to pass, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce both figure to see an uptick in volume, while the No. 2 receiver role would presumably be filled by Chris Conley. A Watkins absence could also free up Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson to concentrate exclusively on Hill if the Cardinals choose to deploy him in such a manner.
- Dez Bryant thought he'd finally found an ideal landing spot in New Orleans, but the former Cowboy tore his Achilles in Friday's practice, only his second with the team. Bryant is already on injured reserve, where he joins Cameron Meredith, who'd been afforded that designation Thursday due to recurring swelling on his surgically repaired left knee. The Saints move forward with Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith as their top two wideouts until Ted Ginn is eligible to return from injured reserve in December.
- The Packers' Randall Cobb (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Dolphins after following up a full Wednesday practice with two limited sessions to finish the week. Rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who logged three receptions for 101 yards against the Patriots in Week 9, would bump up to the role of No. 2 receiver should Cobb be forced to miss the contest. Cobb owners should keep a close eye on the announcement of inactives 90 minutes before the game's 4:25pm ET kickoff.
- The Jets' Robby Anderson (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's Week 10 divisional battle against the Bills after failing to practice all week. However, teammate Quincy Enunwa (ankle), who's listed as questionable for the contest, practiced full Friday and is expected to play. He'll be joined by Jermaine Kearse and Rishard Matthews as the top three wideouts for veteran Josh McCown.
- The Dolphins' Jakeem Grant (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after a trio of limited practices this week, and as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play. With all other Dolphins receivers off the injury report, Grant will operate as the No. 4 wideout if healthy.
- The Colts' Ryan Grant (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, but he did wrap up the week with a full Friday practice and is expected to play as of early Sunday. If he does indeed suit up, it would be Grant's first game action since Week 6.
- The 49ers' Pierre Garcon (knee) is already ruled out for Monday night's contest against the Giants. Marquise Goodwin, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James will serve as the top three wideouts for rookie quarterback Nick Mullens, who'll be making his second career start.
- Jamison Crowder (ankle) will be absent yet again in Week 10 against the Buccaneers, the fifth consecutive game he'll miss due to his injury. With teammate Paul Richardson (shoulder) placed on injured reserve earlier in the week as well, the Redskins will come into Sunday's normally favorable matchup versus Tampa with Josh Doctson, Maurice Harris, Brian Quick and Michael Floyd as their top four wideouts. Harris notably brought in 10 of 12 targets for 124 yards against the Falcons in Week 9 despite Richardson playing 54 snaps.
- The Titans are listing both Tajae Sharpe (ankle) and Taywan Taylor (foot) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Of the two, Taylor appears to have the lesser chance of playing, considering he missed practice all week. Corey Davis would see an uptick in volume were both players to miss, a development that would also vault Cameron Batson and Darius Jennings to the roles of No. 2 and 3 receiver. Running back Dion Lewis, who's already enjoying robust volume in the offense, could potentially see a bump in targets, with the same applying to tight end Jonnu Smith.
- The Bills' Andre Holmes (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, but he wrapped up the week with two full practices.
- The Cowboys' Tavon Austin (groin) remains out for Sunday night's divisional battle against the Eagles.
TIGHT ENDS
- The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (back) is questionable to face the Titans in Week 10, although he did managed to practice in limited fashion all week. There are conflicting reports on whether Gronkowski will play, but it has been confirmed he traveled with the team to Tennessee. Meanwhile, position mate Jacob Hollister (hamstring) is listed as questionable after a trio of limited sessions of his own this past week, and he would conceivably fill the role of pass-catching tight end if he was able to suit up and Gronkowski wasn't. Dwayne Allen filled in for both players last week but was targeted just once on 66 snaps versus the Packers.
- The Browns' David Njoku (knee) is questionable to face the Falcons on Sunday after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week. However, he's expected to play as per early Sunday reports.
- The Dolphins' A.J. Derby (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers despite practicing in full all week. Derby followed the same participation pattern last week, but he was still declared inactive against the Jets. Nick O'Leary and Mike Gesicki would serve as the top two tight ends should Derby be held out once again.
- The Bills' Charles Clay (hamstring) is out for Sunday's divisional clash with the Jets. Logan Thomas and Jason Croom are slated to serve as the top two tight end options for Matt Barkley in his first Buffalo start.
- The Colts' Ryan Hewitt (ankle) is out against the Jaguars on Sunday after missing practice all week. Fellow tight end Erik Swoope (knee) will also be sidelined.
- Hewitt's former Bengals teammate Tyler Kroft (foot) will miss the Week 10 interconference clash versus the Saints.
- The Bears' Dion Sims will be out in Week 10 against the Lions, as he remains in the league's concussion protocol.
- The Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham (back) is questionable to face the Chiefs on Sunday but finished the week with a full Friday practice.
- Both David Grinnage (knee) and James O' Shaughnessy (hip) are listed as questionable for the Jaguars in Week 10. If both players were to miss, Blake Bell would ascend to the top tight end spot for Sunday's battle with the Colts.
- The Lions' Luke Willson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against the Bears after three limited practices this week. A Willson absence would thrust second-year pro Michael Roberts, who already has three touchdowns on the season, into the primary tight end role.
- The Cowboys' Geoff Swaim (knee- MCL) is officially questionable for Sunday night's divisional battle against the Eagles. Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers would handle tight end duties if Swaim misses a second straight game.
KICKERS
- The Falcons' Matt Bryant (hamstring) will miss his third straight game in Week 10, leaving Giorgio Tavecchio as Atlanta's placekicker once again for an interconference battle with the Browns. Tavecchio's Falcons tenure has gone splendidly thus far, as he's drilled all four field-goal attempts and seven extra-point tries over his first two games.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Cornerbacks
- The Browns' Denzel Ward (hip) is questionable for to face the Falcons on Sunday but is expected to play.
- The Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe (groin) is doubtful to face the Rams in Week 10.
- The Redskins' Quinton Dunbar (shine) is questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday.
- The Bengals' Darqueze Dennard (collarbone) remains out against the Saints in Week 10.
- The Jaguars' A.J. Bouye (calf) will miss the Week 10 tilt against the Colts.
- The Packers' Kevin King (hamstring) is out for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.
- The Eagles' Jalen Mills (foot) will be out for the Sunday night divisional clash with the Cowboys. Teammate Sidney Jones (hamstring) will also miss the contest.
- The Lions' Darius Slay (knee) will not play against the Bears on Sunday.
Safeties
- The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is once again listed as doubtful in Week 10 versus the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals' Budda Baker (foot) is questionable against the Chiefs on Sunday. Teammate Tre Boston (chest) carries the same designation.
- The 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) is out against the Giants on Monday night.
- The Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (knee) sports a questionable tag ahead of Sunday's battle versus the Rams.
- The Browns' Damarious Randall (groin) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Falcons but did finish the week with a full practice.
- The Colts' Mike Mitchell (calf) will not play against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Defensive Linemen
- The Lions' Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is questionable to face the Bears in Week 10.
- The Buccaneers' Vinny Curry (ankle) is out against the Redskins on Sunday.
- The Jets' Steve McLendon (ankle) is questionable to face the Bills in Week 10.
- The Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche (calf) is out against the Chiefs on Sunday, while teammate Corey Peters (ankle) is questionable.
- The Cowboys' David Irving (ankle) is out against the Eagles on Sunday night.
- The Chargers' Joey Bosa (foot) remains out in Week 10.
- The Saints' Marcus Davenport (toe) will not play against the Bengals on Sunday.
- The Cowboys' Randy Gregory (knee) is questionable to face the Eagles on Sunday night.
- The Bills' Trent Murphy (knee) remains out against the Jets in Week 10.
- The Falcons' Derrick Selby (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Linebackers
- The Bears' Khalil Mack (ankle) will play against the Lions in Week 10.
- The Dolphins' Kiko Alonso (ankle) is questionable to face the Packers on Sunday.
- The Bengals' Vontaze Burfict (hip) will not play versus the Saints in Week 10. The same applies to position mate Nick Vigil (knee-MCL)
- The 49ers will be without Reuben Foster (hamstring) in Week 10.
- The Lions' Eli Harold (shoulder) will not play against the Bears on Sunday.
- The Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (knee) is questionable to take on the Titans on Sunday.
- The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) will be out against the Eagles on Sunday night.
- The Titans' Derrick Morgan (shoulder) is questionable to face the Patriots in Week 10.
- The Packers' Blake Martinez (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Dolphins after three limited practices this week.
- The Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (concussion) is questionable to face the Jets in Week 10.
- The Chiefs' Justin Houston (hamstring) and Anthony Hitchens (ribs) are both questionable to suit up against the Cardinals on Sunday.
- The Browns' Joe Schobert (hamstring) is questionable to face the Falcons in Week 10.
- The Jaguars' Telvin Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Colts.
- The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (knee) is questionable for the Week 10 battle against the Rams.
