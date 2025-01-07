The Saints signed Valladay to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Valladay was cut from the Jets' practice squad mid-September, but he caught on with the Saints in early November and remained on the practice squad for the rest of the 2024 regular season. Valladay last saw NFL regular-season action in 2023 with the Jets, during which he played in Week 18 against the Patriots and played 12 snaps on special teams. The 26-year-old running back out of Arizona State is set to spend time with the Saints during OTAs and minicamp and will attempt to earn a roster spot during training camp next summer.