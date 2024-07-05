McDonough signed a one-year contract with AHL Charlotte on Friday, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.

McDonough wasn't qualified by the Canucks last month, making him an unrestricted free agent. The 24-year-old debuted with the Canucks in 2023, after a four-year career at Northeastern University, scoring once in six NHL games. McDonough spent last season with AHL Abbotsford, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions and adding eight assists in 58 games. Without an NHL deal in hand, McDonough won't be eligible to be called up by the Panthers.