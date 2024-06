McDonough won't be given a qualifying offer from the Canucks and will become an unrestricted free agent Monday, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.

McDonough spent all of 2023-24 with AHL Abbotsford, earning 19 points in 58 contests. The seventh-round pick from 2019 is expected to have interest on the open market, but his lack of success upon his move to the professional ranks will likely mean he needs some time in the AHL again in 2024-25.