Makar scored two goals in the first period and dished the game-winning assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Makar's performance featured a bit of everything, adding two shots on net, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes to his impressive offensive stat line. He broke the 2-2 tie late in the first period with a power play goal on feeds from Nathan MacKinnon and newly acquired forward Martin Necas. He also showed his ability on both sides of the puck by picking up a steal before dishing to Artturi Lehkonen for the game-winner. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to 18 goals, 38 assists, 56 points and 151 shots on goal in 51 appearances this season. The 2022 Norris Trophy winner has put together a season to once again be in the conversation for the award. He leads all defensemen in goals and will look to add to his campaign totals Tuesday against the Islanders.