Makar scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Makar has set a career high in goals with 29 after scoring to put the Avalanche on the board at 9:17 of the third period. He's also up to 87 points through 76 appearances, three points off his career high from last season. Makar has surged on offense with five goals and seven assists over his last nine contests. He's got a chance to join an elite group if he can find the twine once more this season. That would make him the ninth individual blueliner to record at least 30 goals in a single campaign and would be just the 18th season in NHL history to fit that criteria.