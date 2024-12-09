Smith, Mackenzie Blackwood and a 2027 fifth-round pick were traded from the Sharks to the Avalanche on Monday in exchange for Alexandar Georgiev, Nikolai Kovalenko, a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.

Smith was waived by the Sharks on Sunday and will have a change of scenery after clearing waivers Monday. The 26-year-old has made six appearances for San Jose this year, logging seven hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while averaging 6:17 of ice time. It wouldn't be surprising to see him spend some time in the AHL following Monday's trade.