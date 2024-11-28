Donato managed an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Donato entered Wednesday on a season-worst four-game point drought. He snapped it by setting up the second of Taylor Hall's three goals in the contest. Donato has moved all around the lineup with head coach Luke Richardson frequently putting his lines in the blender. For the season, Donato has 12 points, 50 shots on net and 37 hits, so he has some depth appeal in fantasy, though over half of his offense came in a five-game stretch from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3.