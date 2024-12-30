Jones notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.
Jones has a point in each of the last two games after coming up empty in his first two contests back from a broken foot. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 12 points (six on the power play), 43 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-10 rating through 21 appearances. Jones can be a multi-category force in fantasy, but he will weigh down a manager's plus-minus rating by playing big minutes on a defensively suspect team.
