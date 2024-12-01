Holloway scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Holloway has three goals and five points over his last three outings. He had been limited to three assists over the first 11 games of November. The Blues' offense received a boost when Robert Thomas returned from an ankle injury, but Holloway's in a third-line role, so that's been an indirect benefit for him. Holloway is up to seven goals, six helpers, 54 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-5 rating over 25 appearances, playing as a power winger who seems set for a small breakout this year.