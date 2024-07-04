Limoges inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals on Thursday.

Limoges will earn the NHL minimum $775,000 when on the Capitals roster, and will get $300,000 in the minors. Limoges has yet to play in the NHL. The 26-year-old had 24 goals and 51 points in 62 regular-season contests with AHL Hershey in 2023-24 and chipped in with four goals and nine helpers in 20 playoff games, helping the Bears win the Calder Cup championship. He will get an opportunity to crack the Washington lineup during training camp, but he will likely start the season in Hershey, barring a multitude of injuries.