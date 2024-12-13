Vladar stopped 18 of 26 shots in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Lightning.

Vladar dropped to 6-6-4 on the year after another brutal start. He is 2-2-1 over his last five outings, but he's given up at least three goals in four of those games. The 27-year-old now has a 3.08 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 16 appearances. The drop in performance comes in a stretch where he has seen increased playing time, so it may benefit the Flames to give Dustin Wolf another look in the near future. The team's next game is another tough one Saturday at home versus the Panthers.