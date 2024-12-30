Vladar allowed two goals on 36 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Vladar put in a strong performance, but it wasn't enough as the Flames' offense went silent. He's won just two of his last six outings, giving up a total of 20 goals in that span. Vladar is down to 6-7-5 with a 3.02 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 18 starts. He continues to see equal time to Dustin Wolf, though the Flames have often rewarded wins with more starts rather than developing any sort of clear pattern for the division of work between the pipes. Both goalies played during this weekend's back-to-back, and with Wolf winning his last start, Vladar will likely be on the bench at home versus the Canucks on Tuesday.