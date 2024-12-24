Pearson scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Pearson ended an 11-game goal drought with his tally late in the first period. During that slump, he had just two assists with 14 shots on net and 12 hits. The 32-year-old winger is up to six goals, 13 points, 39 shots on net, 41 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 34 appearances in a bottom-six role for Vegas. He's matched his point total from last year and should get over the 20-point mark for the first time since 2021-22.