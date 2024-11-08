Guenther netted a goal and added a helper in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Guenther registered the primary assist on Matias Maccelli's second-period marker before potting the goal that stood as the game-winner at 16:39 of the final frame. Guenther added three shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating in 14:01 of ice time. The right-shot winger has recorded four multi-point games this season, and he's one point behind Clayton Keller for the team lead. Guenther is up to seven goals, five assists and a plus-4 rating across 14 appearances.