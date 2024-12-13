Horvat scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Horvat has gotten his offense on track with three goals and two assists over his last five games. The 29-year-old center had endured a 13-game goal drought prior to Dec. 7. He's now at 22 points, 86 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-8 rating through 31 outings. Horvat's production isn't at the level of high-end No. 1 centers, but his role, even in a weak offense, means he needs to be rostered in most fantasy formats.