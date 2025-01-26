Woll made 21 saves in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

The winning goal was a bit of a fluke. It ricocheted off a defender's stick, another stick and a kneecap, then went over Woll's shoulder and barely made it over the line. He has performed well in Anthony Stolarz's (knee) absence and was especially strong Saturday when most of his team was unnoticeable on the ice. Woll is now 17-8-0 with one shutout, a 2.69 GAA and .907 save percentage in 24 starts. He will continue to carry the bulk of the starts until Stolarz returns.