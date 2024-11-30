Perry recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Perry has three points, four shots and four hits over his last three contests. The 39-year-old has mostly seen bottom-six minutes this season, though he has had some looks on the second line and on the power play. The winger is up to seven points (two on the power play) with 22 shots on net, 10 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 23 outings. Perry's not a strong fantasy option this late into his career, but he could provide a little depth scoring and agitation in extremely deep formats.