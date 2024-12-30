Bouchard delivered a goal and an assist Sunday in a 5-3 loss to Anaheim.

Bouchard potted his first goal since Nov. 23 to snap a 13-game drought. The right-shot blueliner isn't producing at a point-per-game pace like he did in his breakout season last year, but he's still provided steady production with at least seven points in each month of the 2024-25 campaign. Bouchard has scored seven goals on 91 shots (7.7 shooting percentage) this season, so he could be due for positive regression in that category. For reference, the 25-year-old converted at an 8.2 percent clip in 2023-24. The Ontario native ranks third on the club in scoring with 27 points (20 helpers), and he's added a plus-7 rating through 36 appearances.