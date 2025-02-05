Bouchard picked up two assists and took six shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against St. Louis.

Bouchard provided the primary helper on Connor McDavid's power-play tally and assisted Connor Brown's game-winner in overtime. The 25-year-old defenseman has registered 33 assists, 42 points, 158 shots on goal and 78 blocks in 53 appearances this season. Bouchard has back-to-back games with two points and has at least one point in five of his last six contests. He is off to a hot start in February and provides great offensive value in fantasy as a blueliner. With Edmonton hitting its stride offensively, expect Bouchard to continue producing as a top-10 defenseman for the rest of the season.