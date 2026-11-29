Bouchard scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Bouchard has a goal and seven helpers over his last five outings. The 27-year-old defenseman was able to save the day Saturday, scoring at 19:50 of the third period to force overtime, where he set up Leon Draisaitl for the game-winner. Bouchard's exploits on offense have been incredible this season. He has 13 goals, 32 assists, 74 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating across 29 outings, putting him on pace to shatter his career-high totals of 21 goals and 95 points from 2025-26.