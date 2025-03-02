Bouchard tallied an empty-net goal and took three shots on net in Saturday's 3-1 win against the Hurricanes.

Bouchard found the back of the net in the final second of regulation in Saturday's contest. His tally helped Connor McDavid get on the scoresheet with an assist and gave Leon Draisaitl his second helper. Bouchard has 10 goals, 46 points, 177 shots on net and 85 blocks in 60 appearances this season. He's currently tied for ninth in points from the blue line this season and is a top-tier option for fantasy the rest of the season while skating premium minutes alongside Edmonton's superstar forwards.