Novak scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Novak recorded a point for the first time since Oct. 25, and it was also his first goal since Oct. 22, when he contributed with a tally in the 4-0 win over the Bruins. Novak enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign with three goals in his first six games, but he's gone ice-cold since then. The 27-year-old should continue to find opportunities to produce as long as he remains a member of the second power-play unit, but the team's overall struggles certainly limit his upside considerably.