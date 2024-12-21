Smith scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Smith got loose on a breakaway and tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period. He has four goals over nine contests in December, though this was his first special-teams point since Nov. 1. Smith had 13 shorthanded goals between 2016-17 and 2022-23 but didn't record one with the Penguins last year. He's now at seven tallies, 16 points, 49 shots on net, 27 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 31 appearances in his first year with the Rangers.