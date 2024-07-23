Malenstyn and the Sabres agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.7 million contract Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Malenstyn was brought in via trade by Buffalo from Washington before the 2024 NHL Draft but needed to agree to new terms as a restricted free agent. Last season, the 26-year-old natural center saw action in 81 games for the Caps in which he generated six goals and 15 assists, all career bests. He figures to slot into a bottom-six role for the Sabres this year and likely has a ceiling in the 25-30-point range.