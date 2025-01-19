Forsberg turned aside 25 of 26 shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

Forsberg was excellent Sunday in a tightly contested road victory, allowing less than three goals in a game for just the third time this season. This was his first win since Nov. 25, but he did miss most of December with a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old has conceded 12 goals on 105 shots through four appearances in January, turning in a 1-2-1 record in that span. Overall, Forsberg is 5-8-1 with an .888 save percentage and a 2.95 GAA through 15 starts in 2024-25.