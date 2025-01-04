Forsberg stopped 21 of 25 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Blues.

Forsberg returned from a nine-game absence due to a lower-body injury. His Senators teammates failed to provide any scoring support, and Forsberg let in a goal to Brayden Schenn and three more to Brandon Saad in the loss. Forsberg is down to 4-7-0 with a 3.04 GAA and an .885 save percentage over 12 appearances this season. He could share the playing time between the pipes with Leevi Merilainen until Linus Ullmark (back) is able to return. The Senators wrap up a nine-game road trip Tuesday in Detroit.