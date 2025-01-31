Grundstrom scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Grundstrom had been scratched for the previous three games and 14 of 26 contests since the start of December. He returned to a bottom-six role and provided a boost on offense with the game-tying goal late in the first period, though the Kraken would run away with the lead in the second. The 27-year-old winger has had a hard time producing points when he's in the lineup. He's at six points, 47 shots on net, 109 hits and a minus-10 rating over 35 appearances this season. His unsteady role makes him a non-factor in the vast majority of fantasy formats.