Kovalenko (undisclosed) will not travel with the team to Utah for Friday's game. reports. According to coach Ryan Warsofsky, the forward is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kovalenko has a goal and five assists in 12 games with the Sharks after he was dealt from Colorado in the Mackenzie Blackwood deal Dec. 9. Kovalenko had four goals and eight points in 28 games with the Avalanche before the trade, as he made his NHL debut this season. Kovalenko could return as early as Saturday as the Sharks are home to Minnesota.