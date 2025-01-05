Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on five shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Eriksson Ek has four points over his last three games after being held off the scoresheet Dec. 29 in his return from a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old center has played on the second line since his return, as Marco Rossi is holding down the first-line job. Eriksson Ek has six goals, 11 assists, 68 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-10 rating through 26 appearances. He'll likely miss the 60-point mark for the first time in three years due to time lost to injuries, but Eriksson Ek remains a good source of points, power-play production and hits.