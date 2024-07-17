As you'd expect, winning the 2024 Open Championship would mean a little more to the many Brits in this year's field. Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre and Tommy Fleetwood are some of the U.K. natives hoping to join Irishman Rory McIlroy as British winners of the British Open. With this added incentive, where do these golfers land in the 2024 Open Championship fantasy golf rankings? MacIntyre undoubtedly gets a boost after winning last week's Scottish Open and will remain on native soil with Royal Troon in Scotland hosting The Open 2024 beginning on Thursday.

That was MacIntyre's second victory over his last five starts as he's been an undervalued option in PGA Tour fantasy golf lineups. With a pair of top 10s across four career British Open starts, is this the week to go all-in on MacIntyre with your Open Championship fantasy golf picks? Before making any 2024 Open Championship fantasy golf picks, you have to see the British Open fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2024 John Deere Classic (Davis Thompson +2200), 2024 U.S. Open (Bryson DeChambeau +2000), 2024 Players Championship (Scottie Scheffler +550), 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is also a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

Now, Cohen has ranked his top golfers for the 2024 British Open. Cohen's picks are only available at SportsLine.

2024 Open Championship expert picks

For the Open Championship 2024, Cohen is backing Tyrrell Hatton at 28-1 odds, saying, "No Englishman has won The Open since Nick Faldo in 1992, so Hatton might be his country's greatest hope this time around. He finished T5 at Royal Troon in 2016, which ironically was his highest finish in 11 tries at this event. The fiery-tempered 32-year-old is worth a long look in the season's fourth major."

Hatton left the PGA Tour in January and hasn't looked back as five of his last nine tournaments have resulted in top 10 finishes. That includes a win in Nashville last month, as well as four other top 5s. Additionally, he has top 25s in three of his last four starts in the United Kingdom, including a runner-up in England and a sixth place at last year's Scottish Open. Hatton has consistently ranked in the top 25 in World Ranking over the last 16 months and is a longshot to keep in mind for 2024 Open Championship Fantasy golf lineups.

On the other hand, Cohen is Cohen is fading Jon Rahm at 22-1 odds. The two-time major winner was runner-up at the 2023 British Open, but he's had essentially no success in PGA Tour events since then. He's played five PGA tournaments after leaving Royal Liverpool a year ago and has four times as many finishes outside the top 25 than inside of it. He's had an unforgettable major season this year, finishing 45th at the Masters, missing the cut at the PGA Championship and withdrawing from the U.S. Open due to a toe injury.

That missed cut at the PGA Championship snapped a streak of 19 straight major made cuts for Rahm, who has failed to break par in 11 of his last 18 rounds at majors. While he's had success at 54-hole tournaments this year, that will only take him so far over four rounds at Royal Troon. Additionally, Rahm played this course once before at the 2016 British Open where he shot +9, finished in a tie for 59th and failed to break par in any round. See all of Cohen's Open Championship picks at SportsLine.

How to set 2024 Open Championship fantasy golf lineups

For this week, Cohen is backing several underdogs in his 2024 Open Championship fantasy golf picks, including a 200-1 longshot who could be a difference-maker for your fantasy golf lineups. See who it is, and get all of Cohen's fantasy golf picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2024 Open Championship, and who are the top players to target for your PGA fantasy golf picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's fantasy golf rankings, all from the fantasy expert who has called nine outright winners since 2022, and find out.