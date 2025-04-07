Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Monday that the club will partner with five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods for a couple of new ventures. Woods and his architecture firm, TGR Design, will lead the design of a short course at Augusta Municipal Golf Course often referred to as "The Patch." The course will be called The Loop.

"I'm thrilled to share the news that Tiger will lead the design of a short course as part of our redevelopment of the Augusta Municipal Golf Course, commonly known as The Patch," Ridley said. "With the schedule completion a year from now, this nine-hole, par-3 course will be great fun and serve all golfers, ranging from those being introduced to the game to the most avid players. Tiger's design will be called The Loop at the Patch, a name that will pay tribute to caddies who have used the course as a gathering spot for decades."

Not only will Woods construct a new course, but he will also build a new TGR Learning Lab in Augusta, Georgia through his foundation. The building will provide students from under-resourced communities with access to the latest in technology and education.

Students from Woods' TGR Learning Lab will have access to The Loop to learn life lessons through the game of golf. The Augusta TGR Learning Lab will be the fourth of its kind; the three others are located in Anaheim, California, Philadelphia and a soon-to-be constructed site in Los Angeles. The Augusta TGR Learning Lab is set to open in 2028.

"Today I am proud to share that Augusta National is partnering with Tiger and the TGR Foundation to develop the fourth location here in Augusta," Ridley continued. "With an expected 2028 opening, TGR Learning Lab Augusta will be located in the Harrisburg neighborhood at the former Lamar Elementary School. It will add complementary program to the Richmond County school system with a focus on STEAM education.

"There are 27 Richmond County schools within a 10-mile radius of the proposed location of the lab that together can serve more than 23,000 students from the school system. Students at the lab will have access to The Loop to learn the game of golf as well as the values of the game that will positively influence them throughout their lives."