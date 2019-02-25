away team background logo
Cleveland
CLE
Guardians
58-37
0
FINAL
2
Tampa Bay
TB
Rays
48-48
123456789RHE
CLE58-37
000000000040
TB48-48
00100100X252
  • Tropicana FieldSt. Petersburg, FL
  • W: R. Pepiot (6-5)L: B. Lively (8-5)S: P. Fairbanks (17)
  • HR: TB - J. Siri (11), B. Lowe (8)
CLEGuardians
TBRays
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
S. Kwan LF40100000.352.407.512.9203.0
A. Martinez CF40200021.277.382.468.8501.0
J. Ramirez DH40000013.271.324.518.842-0.5
J. Naylor 1B40000003.246.325.491.8160.0
W. Brennan RF10000000.248.308.402.7101.0
a- D. Fry PH-RF20000002.279.388.466.8530.0
A. Gimenez 2B30100001.252.304.339.6433.0
D. Schneemann 3B30000012.236.333.472.805-0.5
B. Naylor C30000011.205.272.343.614-0.5
B. Rocchio SS30000011.210.305.303.608-0.5
HITTERSAB
S. Kwan LF4
A. Martinez CF4
J. Ramirez DH4
J. Naylor 1B4
W. Brennan RF1
a- D. Fry PH-RF2
A. Gimenez 2B3
D. Schneemann 3B3
B. Naylor C3
B. Rocchio SS3
  • a-popped out for Brennan in the 7th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
Y. Diaz 1B40000022.273.329.396.726-1.0
B. Lowe DH41111000.248.341.478.8196.0
R. Arozarena LF30100100.202.309.362.6714.0
I. Paredes 3B30000002.261.364.459.8231.0
J. Lowe RF50000034.209.276.372.648-1.5
A. Rosario 2B30200010.308.332.418.7501.5
J. Caballero 2B00000000.239.303.363.6660.0
J. Siri CF31111013.203.278.395.6725.5
B. Rortvedt C20000100.270.365.368.7331.0
T. Walls SS30000022.162.273.203.475-1.0
HITTERSAB
Y. Diaz 1B4
B. Lowe DH4
R. Arozarena LF3
I. Paredes 3B3
J. Lowe RF5
A. Rosario 2B3
J. Caballero 2B0
J. Siri CF3
B. Rortvedt C2
T. Walls SS3
    BATTING
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Martinez, D. Fry
    BATTING
    • HR - B. Lowe (9), J. Siri (12)
    • RBI - B. Lowe (27), J. Siri (32)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - Y. Diaz, J. Lowe 2 (2), J. Siri
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - S. Kwan (5), A. Gimenez (15)
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - R. Arozarena (14)
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Diaz)
    • E - Y. Diaz (8), B. Rortvedt (4)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    B. Lively (L, 8-5)5.13222723.581.176.5
    C. Smith1.21000202.280.955.0
    H. Gaddis1.11000001.180.723.0
    PITCHERSIP
    B. Lively (L, 8-5)5.1
    C. Smith1.2
    H. Gaddis1.1
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    R. Pepiot (W, 6-5)6.02000403.921.0827.0
    C. Poche (H, 12)1.00000003.241.043.0
    J. Adam (H, 18)1.00000201.670.794.0
    P. Fairbanks (S, 17)1.02000003.211.258.0
    PITCHERSIP
    R. Pepiot (W, 6-5)6.0
    C. Poche (H, 12)1.0
    J. Adam (H, 18)1.0
    P. Fairbanks (S, 17)1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - B. Lively 76-53, C. Smith 22-16, H. Gaddis 9-8
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Lively 4-7, C. Smith 3-0, H. Gaddis 2-1
    • Batters Faced - B. Lively 22, C. Smith 6, H. Gaddis 4
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - R. Pepiot 81-54, C. Poche 8-6, J. Adam 12-9, P. Fairbanks 19-14
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Pepiot 11-2, C. Poche 1-1, J. Adam 1-0, P. Fairbanks 1-1
    • Batters Faced - R. Pepiot 21, C. Poche 3, J. Adam 3, P. Fairbanks 5
      • 3RD INNING
        		J. Siri homered to left01
      • 6TH INNING
        		B. Lowe homered to right02
      • 1ST INNING
        • R. Pepiot Pitching:
        • S. Kwan: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Kwan grounded out to third
        • A. Martinez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Martinez singled to right
        • J. Ramirez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ramirez struck out swinging
        • J. Naylor: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Naylor grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • B. Lively Pitching:
        • Y. Diaz: Foul, Diaz grounded out to shortstop
        • B. Lowe: Strike looking, Lowe flied out to left
        • R. Arozarena: Arozarena grounded bunt out to catcher
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • R. Pepiot Pitching:
        • W. Brennan: Ball, Brennan hit by pitch
        • A. Gimenez: Gimenez reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Brennan out at second
        • D. Schneemann: Pickoff attempt, Schneemann lined into double play first, Gimenez out at first
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • B. Lively Pitching:
        • I. Paredes: Strike looking, Ball, Paredes grounded out to shortstop
        • J. Lowe: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Lowe struck out looking
        • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Rosario struck out looking
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • R. Pepiot Pitching:
        • B. Naylor: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Naylor struck out swinging
        • B. Rocchio: Rocchio flied out to deep center
        • S. Kwan: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Kwan safe at first on 1st baseman Diaz fielding error
        • A. Martinez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Kwan to third, Kwan to second on catcher Rortvedt throwing error, Foul, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • B. Lively Pitching:
        • J. Siri: J. Siri homered to left
        • B. Rortvedt: Strike looking, Ball, Rortvedt grounded out to first
        • T. Walls: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Walls struck out swinging
        • Y. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, Diaz struck out on foul tip
        • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 2 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • R. Pepiot Pitching:
        • J. Ramirez: Ball, Foul, Ramirez grounded out to first
        • J. Naylor: Ball, Naylor grounded out to second
        • W. Brennan: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Brennan grounded out to first
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • B. Lively Pitching:
        • B. Lowe: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Lowe lined out to center
        • R. Arozarena: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Arozarena walked
        • I. Paredes: Strike looking, Arozarena stole second, Paredes flied out to deep right, Arozarena to third
        • J. Lowe: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • R. Pepiot Pitching:
        • A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Gimenez reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • D. Schneemann: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gimenez stole second, Ball, Schneemann reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Gimenez out at third
        • B. Naylor: Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Naylor fouled out to third
        • B. Rocchio: Rocchio grounded out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • B. Lively Pitching:
        • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario singled to center
        • J. Siri: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Siri struck out swinging
        • B. Rortvedt: Ball, Ball, Ball, Rosario to second on wild pitch, Ball, Rortvedt walked
        • T. Walls: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Walls flied out to deep center, Rosario to third
        • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Diaz struck out on foul tip
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • R. Pepiot Pitching:
        • S. Kwan: Ball, Kwan flied out to center
        • A. Martinez: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
        • J. Ramirez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ramirez lined out to right
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • B. Lively Pitching:
        • B. Lowe: B. Lowe homered to right
        • R. Arozarena: Ball, Arozarena flied out to shallow second
        • I. Paredes: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Paredes hit by pitch
        • Cade Smith relieved Ben Lively
        • J. Lowe: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
        • A. Rosario: Foul, Rosario singled to right, Paredes to second
        • J. Siri: Siri popped out to first
        • End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Colin Poche relieved Ryan Pepiot
        • J. Naylor: Naylor fouled out to right
        • David Fry hit for Will Brennan
        • D. Fry: Fry popped out to second
        • A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Gimenez grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • David Fry in right field
        • B. Rortvedt: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Rortvedt grounded out to first
        • T. Walls: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Walls struck out swinging
        • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Diaz grounded out to second
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Jason Adam relieved Colin Poche
        • D. Schneemann: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Schneemann struck out swinging
        • B. Naylor: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Naylor grounded out to shortstop
        • B. Rocchio: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Rocchio struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Hunter Gaddis relieved Cade Smith
        • B. Lowe: Lowe flied out to deep center
        • R. Arozarena: Strike looking, Arozarena reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • I. Paredes: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Paredes fouled out to shortstop, Arozarena to second
        • J. Lowe: Joshua Lowe facing Hunter Gaddis
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • S. Kwan: Strike looking, Ball, Kwan grounded out to first, Foul, Strike looking
      • 9TH INNING
        • Jose Caballero at second base
        • Kwan singled to right
        • A. Martinez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Martinez singled to center, Kwan to second
        • J. Ramirez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ramirez popped out to first
        • J. Naylor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Naylor lined out to center
        • D. Fry: Ball, Foul, Foul, Fry flied out to deep left
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)