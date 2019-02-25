site: media | arena: mlb | pageType: scoring |
section: | slug: | sport: baseball | route: gametracker |
6-keys: media/spln/mlb/reg/free/gamecenter
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|X
|2
|5
|2
- W: R. Pepiot (6-5)L: B. Lively (8-5)S: P. Fairbanks (17)
- HR: TB - J. Siri (11), B. Lowe (8)
- a-popped out for Brennan in the 7th
BATTING
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Martinez, D. Fry
BATTING
- HR - B. Lowe (9), J. Siri (12)
- RBI - B. Lowe (27), J. Siri (32)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - Y. Diaz, J. Lowe 2 (2), J. Siri
BASERUNNING
- SB - S. Kwan (5), A. Gimenez (15)
FIELDING
- DP - (Diaz)
- E - Y. Diaz (8), B. Rortvedt (4)
PITCHING
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Lively 76-53, C. Smith 22-16, H. Gaddis 9-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Lively 4-7, C. Smith 3-0, H. Gaddis 2-1
- Batters Faced - B. Lively 22, C. Smith 6, H. Gaddis 4
PITCHING
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Pepiot 81-54, C. Poche 8-6, J. Adam 12-9, P. Fairbanks 19-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Pepiot 11-2, C. Poche 1-1, J. Adam 1-0, P. Fairbanks 1-1
- Batters Faced - R. Pepiot 21, C. Poche 3, J. Adam 3, P. Fairbanks 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|X
|2
|5
|2
- a-popped out for Brennan in the 7th
BATTING
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Martinez, D. Fry
BATTING
- HR - B. Lowe (9), J. Siri (12)
- RBI - B. Lowe (27), J. Siri (32)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - Y. Diaz, J. Lowe 2 (2), J. Siri
BASERUNNING
- SB - S. Kwan (5), A. Gimenez (15)
FIELDING
- DP - (Diaz)
- E - Y. Diaz (8), B. Rortvedt (4)
PITCHING
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Lively 76-53, C. Smith 22-16, H. Gaddis 9-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Lively 4-7, C. Smith 3-0, H. Gaddis 2-1
- Batters Faced - B. Lively 22, C. Smith 6, H. Gaddis 4
PITCHING
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Pepiot 81-54, C. Poche 8-6, J. Adam 12-9, P. Fairbanks 19-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Pepiot 11-2, C. Poche 1-1, J. Adam 1-0, P. Fairbanks 1-1
- Batters Faced - R. Pepiot 21, C. Poche 3, J. Adam 3, P. Fairbanks 5
|3RD INNING
|J. Siri homered to left
|0
|1
|6TH INNING
|B. Lowe homered to right
|0
|2
1ST INNING
- R. Pepiot Pitching:
- S. Kwan: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Kwan grounded out to third
- A. Martinez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Martinez singled to right
- J. Ramirez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ramirez struck out swinging
- J. Naylor: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Naylor grounded out to second
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Lively Pitching:
- Y. Diaz: Foul, Diaz grounded out to shortstop
- B. Lowe: Strike looking, Lowe flied out to left
- R. Arozarena: Arozarena grounded bunt out to catcher
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
2ND INNING
- R. Pepiot Pitching:
- W. Brennan: Ball, Brennan hit by pitch
- A. Gimenez: Gimenez reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Brennan out at second
- D. Schneemann: Pickoff attempt, Schneemann lined into double play first, Gimenez out at first
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Lively Pitching:
- I. Paredes: Strike looking, Ball, Paredes grounded out to shortstop
- J. Lowe: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Lowe struck out looking
- A. Rosario: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Rosario struck out looking
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
3RD INNING
- R. Pepiot Pitching:
- B. Naylor: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Naylor struck out swinging
- B. Rocchio: Rocchio flied out to deep center
- S. Kwan: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Kwan safe at first on 1st baseman Diaz fielding error
- A. Martinez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Kwan to third, Kwan to second on catcher Rortvedt throwing error, Foul, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Lively Pitching:
- J. Siri: J. Siri homered to left
- B. Rortvedt: Strike looking, Ball, Rortvedt grounded out to first
- T. Walls: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Walls struck out swinging
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, Diaz struck out on foul tip
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 2 Errors)
4TH INNING
- R. Pepiot Pitching:
- J. Ramirez: Ball, Foul, Ramirez grounded out to first
- J. Naylor: Ball, Naylor grounded out to second
- W. Brennan: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Brennan grounded out to first
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Lively Pitching:
- B. Lowe: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Lowe lined out to center
- R. Arozarena: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Arozarena walked
- I. Paredes: Strike looking, Arozarena stole second, Paredes flied out to deep right, Arozarena to third
- J. Lowe: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
5TH INNING
- R. Pepiot Pitching:
- A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Gimenez reached on an infield single to shortstop
- D. Schneemann: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gimenez stole second, Ball, Schneemann reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Gimenez out at third
- B. Naylor: Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Naylor fouled out to third
- B. Rocchio: Rocchio grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Lively Pitching:
- A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario singled to center
- J. Siri: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Siri struck out swinging
- B. Rortvedt: Ball, Ball, Ball, Rosario to second on wild pitch, Ball, Rortvedt walked
- T. Walls: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Walls flied out to deep center, Rosario to third
- Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Diaz struck out on foul tip
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
6TH INNING
- R. Pepiot Pitching:
- S. Kwan: Ball, Kwan flied out to center
- A. Martinez: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
- J. Ramirez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ramirez lined out to right
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Lively Pitching:
- B. Lowe: B. Lowe homered to right
- R. Arozarena: Ball, Arozarena flied out to shallow second
- I. Paredes: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Paredes hit by pitch
- Cade Smith relieved Ben Lively
- J. Lowe: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
- A. Rosario: Foul, Rosario singled to right, Paredes to second
- J. Siri: Siri popped out to first
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
7TH INNING
- Colin Poche relieved Ryan Pepiot
- J. Naylor: Naylor fouled out to right
- David Fry hit for Will Brennan
- D. Fry: Fry popped out to second
- A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Gimenez grounded out to third
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- David Fry in right field
- B. Rortvedt: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Rortvedt grounded out to first
- T. Walls: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Walls struck out swinging
- Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Diaz grounded out to second
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
8TH INNING
- Jason Adam relieved Colin Poche
- D. Schneemann: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Schneemann struck out swinging
- B. Naylor: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Naylor grounded out to shortstop
- B. Rocchio: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Rocchio struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Hunter Gaddis relieved Cade Smith
- B. Lowe: Lowe flied out to deep center
- R. Arozarena: Strike looking, Arozarena reached on an infield single to shortstop
- I. Paredes: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Paredes fouled out to shortstop, Arozarena to second
- J. Lowe: Joshua Lowe facing Hunter Gaddis
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- S. Kwan: Strike looking, Ball, Kwan grounded out to first, Foul, Strike looking
9TH INNING
- Jose Caballero at second base
- Kwan singled to right
- A. Martinez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Martinez singled to center, Kwan to second
- J. Ramirez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ramirez popped out to first
- J. Naylor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Naylor lined out to center
- D. Fry: Ball, Foul, Foul, Fry flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)