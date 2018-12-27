2018 MLB year in review: Red Sox's dominance, Harper's Home Run Derby and all the other memorable moments

With 2018 winding down, we're taking a look back at the year that was in baseball. From the Red Sox's dominance, the impressive campaigns of Mookie Betts, Ryan Braun and Jacob deGrom, all the hot stove trades and signings, the debut of the "opener" and much more, it was an eventful 12 months in MLB.

Here's a timeline of 2018 that highlights each noteworthy baseball moment of the year in chronological order:

January

Jan. 30: Former Padres and Diamondbacks GM Kevin Towers dies at the age of 56 after a long battle with thyroid cancer.

February

Feb. 13: The Cubs sign right-hander Yu Darvish to a six-year pact worth $126 million. Thanks to injuries and ineffectiveness, Darvish will go on to pitch to a 4.95 ERA over just 40 innings of work.

Feb. 19: The Padres sign first baseman Eric Hosmer to an eight-year, $144 million contract.

Feb. 26: The Red Sox sign OF/DH J.D. Martinez to a five-year, $110 million contract. The deal also includes a series of opt-outs beginning with the 2019-20 offseason.

March

March 12: Phillies sign Jake Arrieta to a three-year, $75 million contract.

March 29: Angels two-way sensation and eventual AL Rookie of the Year Shohei Ohtani make his MLB debut as a hitter. Three days later, he'll make his pitching debut.

April

April 18: Reds fire manager Bryan Price.

April 21: Sean Manaea of the Athletics throws a no-hitter against the Red Sox.

April 25: Braves phenom and eventual NL Rookie of the Year Ronald Acuna makes his big-league debut at age 20 years, 128 days.

May

May 2: Eventual AL MVP Mookie Betts has his second three-homer game of the 2018 season.

May 5: Future first-ballot Hall of Famer Albert Pujols of the Angels records the 3,000th hit of his career.

May 8: Mariners lefty and Canadian James Paxton throws a no-hitter against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

May 9: Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel picks up his 300th career save.

May 15: Mariners infielder Robinson Cano is suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the diuretic Furosemide, which can be used as a masking agent.

May 19: The Rays debut the "opener" strategy by starting reliever Sergio Romo against the Angels and allowing him to pitch one inning and take advantage of the right-handed bats at the top of the L.A. lineup. Tampa Bay will employ the strategy regularly and with a variety of relievers en route to a surprise 90-win season.

June

June 4: The Tigers select Auburn pitcher Casey Mize with the top overall pick of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

June 6: Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst dies at the age of 95.

July

July 7: Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds goes 5-for-5 against the Nationals and along the way becomes just the 15th player since 1900 to drive in at least 10 runs in a game.

July 14: Cardinals fire manager Mike Matheny.

July 16: Nationals slugger and pending free agent Bryce Harper wins the 2018 Home Run Derby in his home ballpark.

July 18: In the biggest trade leading up to the 2018 non-waiver deadline, the Dodgers acquire pending free agent Manny Machado from the Orioles in exchange for a package of five prospects.

July 21: Shin Soo-Choo of the Rangers sees his 52-game on-base streak come to an end.

July 26: Pujols of the Angels hits the 631st home run of his career and moves past Ken Griffey Jr. and into sixth place on the all-time list.

August

Aug. 7: Bartolo Colon of the Rangers records career win No. 246, which makes him the winningest Latin American-born pitcher in MLB history.

Aug. 9: Houston's Justin Verlander moves into 25th place on the all-time strikeouts list.

Aug. 23: A's closer Blake Treinen allows his seventh and final earned run of the season. He'll wind up with a 0.78 ERA and 38 saves.

Aug. 25: Seattle's Edwin Diaz becomes just the 14th reliever in MLB history to record 50 or more saves in a season. He'll end the year with 57.

Aug. 25: Verlander of the Astros wins the 200th game of his career.

Aug. 31: Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees becomes to fifth-fastest ever in terms of games played to reach 300 career home runs.

September

Sept. 9: Cleveland's Jose Ramirez becomes the 39th player in MLB history to total at least 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the same season.

Sept. 12: Houston's Alex Bregman becomes the 71st player since 1900 to hit at least 50 doubles in a season.

Sept. 14: In his final season, future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre of Texas records his 3,155th career hit and passes George Brett for 15th place on the all-time list.

Sept. 14: Indians clinch AL Central title.

Sept. 17: Eventual NL MVP Christian Yelich of the Brewers goes 4-for-4 against the Reds and in doing so becomes the first player in MLB history to hit for the cycle twice against the same team in the same season.

Sept. 18: Eventual AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell of the Rays wins his 20th game of the season. He'll wind up pitching to a 1.89 ERA.

Sept. 20: Red Sox clinch AL East title.

Sept. 21: Rangers dismiss Jeff Banister as manager. He's replaced on an interim basis by bench coach and former Mariners manager Don Wakamatsu.

Sept. 22: With an 11-inning win over the Orioles, the Yankees clinch their 54th postseason berth in franchise history.

Sept. 22: Beltre of the Rangers passes Reggie Jackson and moves into 25th place on the all-time RBI list.

Sept. 22: Braves clinch NL East title.

Sept. 24: The Red Sox win their franchise-record 106th game of the season. They'll finish the regular season with 108 wins.

Sept. 24: Legendary White Sox broadcaster Hawk Harrelson calls his final game.

Sept. 25: Nationals ace Max Scherzer becomes the 17th pitcher since 1900 to strike out 300 or more batters in a season.

Sept. 25: Astros clinch AL West title.

Sept. 25: A's clinch wild-card berth despite ranking 29th in payroll.

Sept. 25: Giants dismiss Bobby Evans as general manager.

Sept. 26: Boston's Betts becomes the 40th player in MLB history to total at least 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the same season.

Sept. 26: Mets ace Jacob deGrom ends his season with a 1.70 ERA and after allowing three runs or fewer in a record 29 straight starts. He goes to win the NL Cy Young award in a landslide.

Sept. 26: Blue Jays announce that John Gibbons will not return as manager.

Sept. 29: Dylan Bundy of the Orioles becomes just the 20th pitcher in MLB history to allow 40 or more home runs in a season. He'll wind up allowing 41 in 171 2/3 innings.

Sept. 29: In Queens, Mets legend David Wright takes the field for the final time in his career and for the first time in 855 days.

Sept. 29: At Fenway Park, Gleyber Torres hits the Yankees' 265th home run of the season, thus breaking the 1997 Mariners' record for most home runs by a team in a single season.

Sept. 30: The Orioles set a division-era record by finishing 61 games out of first place.

Sept. 30: Angels center fielder Mike Trout ends a season with a WAR of 10.0 or more for the third time in his career.

Sept: 30: After debuting at age 19 years and 207 days, Juan Soto of the Nationals ends his rookie season with the highest OBP and OPS of any teenager in MLB history.

Sept. 30: Mike Scioscia steps down as Angels manager after 19 seasons.

Sept. 30: In an emotional send-off at Target Field, Joe Mauer of the Twins plays the final game of his career. The highlight was Mauer appearing one last time at catcher, the position he had to vacate years ago because of concussion issues.

October

Oct. 1: Trevor Story of the Rockies hits his 86th extra-base hit of the season and becomes the first shortstop since Cal Ripken Jr. in 1991 to lead the majors in extra-base hits.

Oct. 1: Twenty-seven-year-old Max Muncy, who was released by the A's in the spring of 2017 and didn't play at all in the majors that year, hits his 35th home run of the season. He reaches the mark in just 395 at-bats.

Oct. 1: With their 3-1 win over the Cubs in the tiebreaker game, the Brewers clinch the NL Central title. The Cubs claim the top NL wild-card berth.

Oct. 1: With their 5-2 win over the Rockies in the tiebreaker game, the Dodgers clinch the NL West title for a sixth straight year. The Rockies claim the second NL wild-card berth.

Oct. 2: Twins fire Paul Molitor as manager.

Oct. 2: The Rockies defeat the Cubs 2-1 in 13 innings in the NL Wild Card Game.

Oct. 3: The Yankees defeat the Athletics 7-2 in the AL Wild Card Game.

Oct. 7: Brewers complete three-game sweep of Rockies in NLDS.

Oct. 8: Dodgers prevail over Braves in the NLDS in four games.

Oct. 8: Astros allow total of six runs en route to sweeping Indians in ALDS.

Oct. 9: Red Sox win ALDS matchup against rival Yankees in four games.

Oct. 18: With their win in Game 5 of the ALCS, the Red Sox eliminate the defending-champion Astros.

Oct. 20: Dodgers win Game 7 of the NLCS in Milwaukee and advance to the World Series for the 24th time in franchise history.

Oct. 21: Reds name David Bell as manager. Bell replaces interim Jim Riggleman.

Oct. 21: Angels announce that former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus will replace Scioscia as manager.

Oct. 25: Twins name Rocco Baldelli as manager.

Oct. 25: Blue Jays name Rays bench coach Charlie Montoyo as manager.

Oct. 26: The Dodgers outlast the Red Sox in Game 3 of the World Series. Spanning almost 18 full innings and lasting seven hours and 20 minutes, Game 3 is easily the longest game in MLB postseason history.

Oct. 28: The Red Sox win the World Series for the ninth time in franchise history with a 5-1 win over the Dodgers in Game 5.

Oct. 31: Hall of Famer Willie McCovey dies at the age of 80.

November

Nov. 3: One of the most coveted classes in history -- one fronted by Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, and Patrick Corbin -- files for free agency.

Nov. 3: Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward hired as Rangers manager.

Nov. 7: Farhan Zaidi leaves his post as GM of the Dodgers to become the Giants' president of baseball operations.

Nov. 15: MLB team owners vote to extend the contract of commissioner Rob Manfred through 2024.

Nov. 19: The Indians unveil their uniforms for 2019 with no trace of the controversial Chief Wahoo logo. Thus the gradual phase-out of Wahoo is completed.

December

Dec. 3: The Mets trade Justin Dunn, Jarred Kelenic, Gerson Bautista, Jay Bruce, and Anthony Swarzak to the Mariners for Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and cash.

Dec. 5: The Diamondbacks trade Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals for Andy Young, Carson Kelly, Luke Weaver, and 2019 competitive balance round B pick.

Dec. 6: Veteran infielder Luis Valbuena, who spent the 2018 season with the Angels, is killed in an automobile crash in Venezuela. Also losing his life in the crash was former major-leaguer Jose Castillo.

Dec. 7: The Nationals sign free agent lefty Patrick Corbin to a six-year contract worth $140 million.

Dec. 11: The Rays announce that their planned ballpark site in Ybor City is dead and that they'll remain in Tropicana Field through the 2027 season.

Dec 14: The Orioles hire Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as their new manager.