Major League Baseball's awards season got underway a little earlier than usual this offseason as MLB and Rawlings announced the 2022 Gold Glove winners prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Per Major League Baseball, here's the voting process:

To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position Awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff voted from a pool of qualified players in their League and could not vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers' and coaches' votes continuing to carry the majority.

Rawlings added a new utility Gold Glove to honor multi-position players this year, giving us 10 Gold Glove winners in each league and 20 overall. The utility award winners were selected using a separate defensive formula.

Most notably, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado won his 10th Gold Glove in his 10th MLB season this year, tying Ichiro Suzuki for the record to begin a career. Arenado's 10 Gold Gloves also tie Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt for the second most ever at the hot corner, behind only Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson (16).

A record 14 players won their first career Gold Glove this season, shattering the previous record of 11 in 2020. Below are the 2022 Gold Gloves winners with each player's number of career Gold Gloves in parentheses.

Catcher

First base

Second base

Shortstop

Third base

Left field

Center field

Right field

Pitcher

Utility