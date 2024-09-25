The end of Major League Baseball's regular season means, among other things, that personnel changes are on the horizon. Yesterday, we here at CBS Sports examined five managers who we perceive to be on the hot seat. Today, we're doing a similar exercise for seven different top executives. (Note that we're using that blanket terminology in lieu of "general managers" since title inflation has distorted front-office structures.)

While we never want to see anyone lose their jobs, it's understood to be part of the gig. Baseball is a results-based industry for the most part, meaning that executives receive praise when their teams win and scorn when their teams lose. There are exceptions -- some executives are able to stake out a longer tenure thanks to their relationships with their owners; others because of their ability to sell ownership on a grand vision -- but it's usually simpler than that.

A few executives have already learned their fates. The Los Angeles Angels signed Perry Minasian to an extension despite poor on-the-field results. The Seattle Mariners, meanwhile, are reportedly content on keeping Jerry Dipoto even after an in-season collapse. Let's take a look at and issue a prediction for seven other executives who might be at risk. (The executives are presented in no particular order.)

1. Farhan Zaidi, Giants president of baseball operations

Zaidi appeared to be on the hot seat around this time last year. He was spared, signing an extension through 2026 while ditching manager Gabe Kapler for Bob Melvin. Zaidi was then afforded the highest payroll in franchise history, only to deliver another losing season. Add in recent reports about how Buster Posey, not Zaidi, served as the accelerant to get an extension done with Matt Chapman, and you can understand why the industry has been whispering for a few weeks now about potential replacements in San Francisco. We're inclined to think a change is coming -- for as good of a hire as Zaidi seemed to be in 2019, it's hard to look at the rosters he's built over his time in charge of the Giants and declare that he's delivered on his promise. Prediction: Out

2. Ross Atkins, Blue Jays general manager

There's no denying it: the Blue Jays had a terribly disappointing season. Barring an extension between now and next winter, every passing day brings them closer to the possibility of losing homegrown stars Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to free agency. Even with the clock ticking, we would be surprised if Toronto casts aside Atkins this winter. Mark Shapiro, the Blue Jays club president, has publicly expressed how much he values organizational stability. We suspect Shapiro's predilection will win out. Besides, if things go south again next season, the impending departures of Bichette and Guerrero would make for a more natural breaking point with Atkins. Prediction: Safe

3. Ben Cherington, Pirates general manager

It's generally not a good development when a team adds two outstanding rookie pitchers to the roster but doesn't meaningfully improve their record year-to-year. Even so, we have to assume Cherington will remain for at least another season as he attempts to build a winner around Paul Skenes and Jared Jones. Were owner Bob Nutting to afford the front office more resources this offseason, the Pirates would have a chance to build a pretty interesting roster. You can't expect Nutting to do such a thing, however, so Pittsburgh's chances of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2015 may ride on Cherington's resourcefulness. Prediction: Safe

4. Nick Krall, Reds president of baseball operations

This was supposed to be the year the Reds challenged for their first full-season playoff berth since 2013. (They did make the expanded postseason in 2020 as part of the pandemic-abbreviated campaign.) Instead, the Reds find themselves closing out their second losing season in three tries and firing their manager with five games to go. It's not what you want. And yet, the folks we spoke to expect Krall and general manager Brad Meador to get at least another year to right the ship because of the former's positive standing with ownership. Prediction: Safe

5. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations

There are two things the Cardinals don't do: 1) miss the playoffs and 2) finish with a losing record. To do both in consecutive seasons has, naturally, fueled speculation about staffing changes. Nevertheless, all indications are that Mozeliak will return. Ditto for Chaim Bloom, who spent this season in an adviser role after getting a raw deal in Boston. Bloom tends to be discussed as someone who could take on a bigger role in St. Louis in due time, so keep that in mind heading into next season. Prediction: Safe

6. David Forst, Athletics general manager

You can make an argument that the Athletics overachieved this season by avoiding last place in the American League West. Laying their sins at Forst's feet would be ridiculous anyway. Although the A's front office has whiffed on several notable trades in recent years -- their misevaluation of Esteury Ruiz, the centerpiece of the Sean Murphy trade, stands out as a red flag -- it's not like they've had many resources to work with or expectations to meet. Ultimately, we don't think a spirited defense of Forst is needed. For the Athletics to make a front-office change would require an owner who cares about on-the-field results. There's no reason to think John Fisher does. Prediction: Safe

7. Bill Schmidt, Rockies general manager

Schmidt was named Rockies general manager in October 2021 after serving on an interim basis. Colorado has since notched three consecutive 90-plus-loss seasons. Under normal circumstances, that might result in a change. The Rockies operate within their own bubble, however -- to the extent that one source joked how Schmidt, already in his mid-60s, is liable to retire before the Rockies decide to fire him. To Schmidt and Colorado's credit, they did see a number of young players take steps forward this season, including shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and center fielder Brenton Doyle, giving them some reason to hope that next season goes better than this one. Prediction: Safe