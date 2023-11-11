UFC celebrates its 30-year anniversary with two championship fights in one of combat sport's most extraordinary venues. Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall top UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday.

UFC 1 saw Royce Gracie put Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu on the martial arts map by submitting three opponents in one night. It was an early chapter in MMA's colorful history and rise from a renegade sport to a global entity.

Saturday's main event is a story-rich meeting between a pair of former champions in Prochazka and Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight belt. Prochazka vacated the title one year ago due to injury after winning it from Glover Teixeira in CBS Sports' 2022 Fight of the Year. Former middleweight champ Pereira, a pupil and dear friend of Teixeira's, moved up to 205 pounds to retrieve the belt for his mentor.

Longstanding heavyweights are beginning to go extinct at the hands of new apex predators. Fighters like Pavlovich and Aspinall are the future. A new breed of athletic and well-rounded heavyweights. Aspinall and Pavlovich boast the shortest and second shortest average fight duration, respectively, among active UFC fighters in all weight classes. It could be short but sweet when they fight for the interim UFC heavyweight title.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 295 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 295 prelims

Date: Nov. 11 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 295 main card

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 295 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 295 main card, odds