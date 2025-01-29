This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚽ Good morning to all, but especially to ...

THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TEAMS

Do you like sports? (We'll assume the answer is yes if you're reading this newsletter!) Do you like drama? (Again, we'll assume so if you like sports.)

So, to recap, if you answered "yes" at least once, you're going to love today's UEFA Champions League action: 18 simultaneous games, all streaming on Paramount+, with plenty up in the air on the final day of the league phase. It's similar to Week 18 in the NFL: games at the same time, with high stakes and twists and turns aplenty across the sport. Pardeep Cattry says the new format is capturing American sports' playoff push magic.

The top eight teams are automatically into the Round of 16. Teams seeded 9-24 will go into a playoff for the final eight Round-of-16 spots. Here's a full explainer, and here's where things stand entering the final matchday of the league phase:

Clinched top eight (2 teams): Liverpool, Barcelona

Clinched top 24 at least (16 teams) : Arsenal, Inter, Atletico Madrid, Milan, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Monaco, Feyenoord, Lille, Brest, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Celtic

At risk of elimination (9 teams for 6 spots): PSV, Club Brugge, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting Lisbon, Stuttgart, Manchester City, Dinamo Zagreb, Shakhtar Donetsk

Eliminated (9 teams): Bologna, Sparta Praha, RB Leipzig, Girona, Crvena Zvezda, Sturm Graz, RB Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava, Young Boys

Yes, both PSG and Manchester City are at risk. As such, both teams feature in Chuck Booth's five most important games of the day.

VfB Stuttgart vs. PSG "Stuttgart have won three games on the bounce to turn around their own outlook, now finding themselves in 24th during their first-ever Champions League campaign. PSG sit in 22nd place on 11 points and a draw could be enough to see them through on goal difference, but leaving things up to chance could end in heartbreak." Manchester City vs. Club Brugge "Win and you're into the knockouts. The goal is simple here but where it gets fascinating is that the winner will likely take the place of the loser in the knockout stage. ... Hosting Brugge at home feels like a match that City should win easily but nothing has been easy for Pep Guardiola's men this season."

We have expert picks for all 18 games, and while there's plenty TBD about who advances, how about the race between Liverpool and Barcelona at the top? If Liverpool slips up against PSV (preview), Barca can grab the No. 1 seed with a win over Atalanta (preview). Here's Jonathan Johnson's pick ..

Johnson: "Prediction: Barca 2, Atalanta 2 -- A dream matchup for the neutral here and although it would be tempting to tip Barca to come out on top of an absolute goal fest like last week, it feels like the pressure is off now that a top eight place is secured. Expect an entertaining and goal-filled encounter with both sides level by the end."

In his best bets, meanwhile, Chuck Booth envisions another high-scoring one in RB Salzburg-Atletico Madrid.

Here's more:

👍 Honorable mentions

👑 And not such a good morning for ...

THE SACRAMENTO KINGS

Time is nigh for the Kings and their star guard: Sacramento is opening up trade talks regarding De'Aaron Fox, a development that, in some ways, was months in the making.

Sam Quinn has potential landing spots for Fox, and No. 1 on that list is ...

Quinn: "Spurs -- The appeal to Fox is obvious. Wembanyama is already the best defensive player in the NBA. It won't be long before he's the best overall player in basketball. Someone is going to win championships by having the foresight to team up with him. ... Outside of Wembanyama, San Antonio's two most valuable youngsters are Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle. ... This is a game of chicken for the Spurs. If they want Fox, they can probably have him. There's a very real chance that they don't trade for him now but get him in 2026 anyway."

With the trade deadline eight days away, we also have primers for the Knicks (here), Celtics (here) and Mavericks (here).

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏀 Jimmy Butler to Warriors? How and why it could work

We can't talk NBA trade deadline without talking Jimmy Butler. The latest rumors indicate the Heat's asking price has dropped as Butler remains suspended indefinitely by Miami. Brad says given that report, it's time for the Warriors to make their move.

Botkin: "The Warriors can't be looking for a rip off and nothing else. They have to be willing to compromise some assets. But if Miami's ready to listen to offers that, say, include only one of Jonathan Kuminga or future pick(s), but not both, Golden State better pull the trigger or, once and for all, put an end to the win-now charade and fully admit they are ready to ride off into the Stephen Curry sunset. ... Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green would have to be in it, plus more, to make the the incoming and outgoing money work."

Could a three-team trade make sense? Sam has a blockbuster that includes another struggling team.

🏀 Mercury acquire Alyssa Thomas from Sun, Brittney Griner to Dream

The WNBA offseason continues to bring the heat. Alyssa Thomas, the five-time All Star and perennial MVP candidate who has spent her entire career with the Sun, is heading to the Mercury. Here are the details:

Mercury receive: Alyssa Thomas, Tyasha Harris

Sun receive: Natasha Cloud, Rebecca Allen 2025 No. 12 pick

Thomas received cored designation from Connecticut, meaning she could only leave via a trade she acquiesced to. This one fit the bill, apparently, and Jack Maloney says Thomas is "the perfect leader for coach Nate Tibbetts' space-and-pace system." It's the end of an era for the Sun, who made the Finals or semifinals each of the last six seasons.

With Thomas moving in, Brittney Griner is moving out of Phoenix: The 10-time All-Star agreed to a deal with the Dream. Griner had spent her entire WNBA career with the Mercury, and she averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks last season while leading the league in field goal percentage (57.9). How she fits in new coach Karl Smesko's 3-point-heavy offense remains TBD, but it's undoubtedly a massive acquisition for Atlanta.

