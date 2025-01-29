atleti.jpg
It's going to be a wild day of soccer as Wednesday will see 18 Champions League matches kick off simultaneously. As the league phase comes to an end, all of those matches, except two, will have a direct impact on who makes it into the playoff stage and who is on the outside looking in. Such meaningful stakes are a dream for betting on matches because combining the narratives with numbers can lead to exciting results.

So let's take a look at some of the best bets for the final matchday:

RB Salzburg-Atletico Madrid: First half over 1.5 goals (+138)

Only being on 15 points, Atletico Madrid are one of many teams that have to go for a victory to ensure their place in the top eight. In previous years, that would mean that they'd look to score early and sit 10 men behind the ball for the remainder of the match but that's where this team differs from previous sides under Diego Simeone. Allowing 11 goals in only seven UCL matches, they can't be trusted to defend a 1-0 lead even while facing a RB Salzburg side who are out of contention so scoring early and often will be the way to ensure victory.

Aston Villa-Celtic: Adam Idah to have 1+ shots on target (-120)

In another match where the stakes are high, Aston Villa can make it into the top eight with a victory and some help while Celtic also have an outside shot if things break their way. Both Brendan Rodgers and Adam Idah have Premier League experience so facing a team like Villa away from home is a chance to show what they can do. Villa have done a good job limiting chances but for shots, all it takes is one and that can cash.

Juve-Benfica, BVB-Shakhtar, Lille-Feyenoord to draw (+6351)

Okay, this is one to just sprinkle a very small figure on, but it's a big one as we're reaching matches that all have high stakes in them. Because of teams pushing, the final days of group stages can feature a lot of draws especially when stout defenses are involved. Benfica would want to win to secure their place in the top 24 but unless something goes awry, a draw with Juventus is enough for both of them. Dortmund are already into the knockouts and unlikely to make it to the top eight while facing a Shakhtar side that need a win to even have a chance at top 24. Dortmund could lose that but the more likely scenario is a draw. Lille and Feyenoord also have a shot at the top eight but will be playing more not to lose than to win which is why this parlay is worth a small shot to close things out.

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29TIMEHOW TO WATCH

UEFA Champions League Today pre-match

2 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Golazo Show

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Aston Villa vs. Celtic

3 p.m.

Paramount+

FC Barcelona vs. Atalanta

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Bayern Munich vs. Slavon Bratislava

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Brest vs. Real Madrid

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Girona vs. Arsenal

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Inter vs. AS Monaco3 p.m.Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Net
Juventus vs. Benfica3 p.m.Paramount+CBS Sports Network
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague3 p.m.Paramount+
Manchester City vs. Club Brugge3 p.m.Paramount+
Lille vs. Feyenoord3 p.m.Paramount+
PSV vs. Liverpool 3 p.m.Paramount+
RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid3 p.m.Paramount+
Sporting CP vs. Bologna3 p.m.Paramount+
Stuttgart vs. PSG3 p.m.Paramount+
Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig 3 p.m.Paramount+
Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda3 p.m.Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today post-match

5 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Scoreline

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Champions Club

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Liverpool7700152+1321
2Barcelona76012611+1518
3Arsenal7511142+1216
4Inter751181+716
5Atletico Madrid75021611+515
6AC Milan7502139+415
7Atalanta7421184+1414
8Bayer Leverkusen7412137+613
9Aston Villa741294+513
10AS Monaco74121310+313
11Feyenoord74121715+213
12Lille7412119+213
13Brest7412108+213
14Borussia Dortmund7403191+812
15Bayern Munich74031711+612
16Real Madrid74031712+512
17Juventus733195+412
18Celtic73311110+112
19PSV73311110+112
20Club Brugge732268-211
21Benfica73131412+210
22PSG7313108+210
23Sporting CP73131211+110
24Stuttgart73131213-110
25Manchester City72231513+28
26Dinamo Zagreb 72231018-88
27Shakhtar Donetsk7214713-67
28Bologna712438-55
29Sparta Prague7115719-124
30RB Leipzig 7106814-63
31Girona7106411-73
32Crvena Zvezda71061222-103
33Sturm Graz 7106414-103
34RB Salzburg7106423-193
35Slovan Bratislava7007624-180
36Young Boys7007323-200