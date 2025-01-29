The New York Yankees plan to discuss a contract extension for longtime manager Aaron Boone, owner Hal Steinbrenner told the team-owned YES Network on Tuesday.

Boone, who turns 52 in March, is going into his eighth season as Yankees manager. Steinbrenner said it wasn't a difficult decision to bring him back for another year.

"I've always thought Aaron Boone was a very good manager and that's his reputation in the industry," Steinbrenner said. "We will be talking with him in the days and weeks to come. We're trying to hit the priorities right now, which is the roster itself. But there will be conversations had with him about potentially staying longer than that."

Here's a look at that portion of Steinbrenner's conversation with Meredith Marakovits:

Boone goes into the 2025 campaign with a record of 603-429 (.584) at the helm in the Bronx. Across his seven seasons, he's guided the Yankees to seven winning seasons, three division titles, and six playoff appearances. In the postseason, the Yankees under Boone are 22-23.

This past season, Boone guided the Yankees to the World Series, where they eventually fell to the Dodgers in five games. It was the Yankees' first pennant since 2009.

Boone originally became Yankees manager despite not having any previous managerial experience. He originally signed a three-year deal prior to the 2018 season that included a team option for 2021. The Yankees exercised that and after that season signed Boone to a second three-year contract with an option for the upcoming season, which means Boone is entering the final year of his pact. Neither side likely wants Boone to manage under uncertainty, which is why Steinbrenner suggests discussions will take place soon.

Boone's Yankees this winter saw Juan Soto depart for the crosstown New York Mets, but they pivoted to, most notably, sign Max Fried and trade for Cody Bellinger. They figure to go into the upcoming season as favorites in the American League East.