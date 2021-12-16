If you've heard Dec. 15 mentioned as an important date when it comes to NBA trade talks, there's a good reason why. That's the date that players who signed new contracts over the offseason can be traded. Up until that date, those players aren't permitted to be included in any trades.

Considered as the unofficial start of trade season -- which runs through the trade deadline on Feb. 10 -- this is a date that all of the league's general managers have circled on their calendars. There's a reason that there haven't really been any trades yet this season. Front offices were waiting for this date in order for the pool of movable parts to be expanded.

Trade season this year has the potential to be especially intriguing, as there are several major moves that could be made. The Philadelphia 76ers are still searching for the perfect deal for Ben Simmons, who hasn't played for the team this season. Similarly, the Brooklyn Nets are open to trading Kyrie Irving, given the fact that he also doesn't appear to be any closer to playing for the team than he was at the start of the season. Also, the New York Knicks are looking to move Kemba Walker after the veteran guard lost his spot in the team's rotation. Plus, other teams like the Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings could be looking to shake things up in a major way.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's a team-by-team look at all of the players from across the league's landscape that will become eligible to be traded on Dec. 15.

*These players would have the opportunity to veto a trade.

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Enes Freedom

Dennis Schröder

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Ish Smith

Kelly Oubre

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

None

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

None

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards