2019 NFL combine top 100 prospects: Stock up for Montez Sweat, top linebackers after Sunday's workout

INDIANAPOLIS -- Defensive linemen and linebackers had a tough act to follow at the 2019 NFL combine, working out the day after wide receivers scorched the Lucas Oil Stadium turf with the fastest cumulative effort at the position in event history.

But the super-hyped defensive line class lived up to the hype on the field, and Montez Sweat emerging as the clear-cut headliner.

How does the top 100 look after Sunday's performances? Let's get to the rankings.

(Reminder: These rankings are extremely fluid. This is just an update based on what occurred on the field and with measurements today in Indy.)



1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

3. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

7. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

8. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

9. Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College

10. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

While there wasn't as much attention around Bosa's workout as there normally would be for a No. 1 overall-pick candidate, for reasons outside his control, the former Ohio State star proved to be plenty athletic enough to be an alpha outside rusher in the NFL.

Tiny drops for the Clemson stars -- Wilkins and Ferrell -- after decent but far from impressive workouts.

11. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

12. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

13. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

14. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

15. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State16

16. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

17. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

18. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

19. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

20. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Saturday night, Metcalf's brutal three-cone and short shuttle times were released, and they align with what the film shows. He's stupidly explosive in a straight line but is a little tight when trying to change directions. Sweat gets a well-deserved boost after a legendary combine performance. Not only did he run 4.41 at 260 pounds, he had a solid 7.00 three-cone time. You get better hand work with Sweat. You get more versatility -- meaning impressive coverage skills -- with Allen. Their grades are extremely close right now.

Despite a lot of speculation he'd run slow and, overall, have a pedestrian performance in Indy, Burr-Kirven had one of the best workouts among off-ball linebackers. His 6.85 time in the three cone was the fastest at his position.

21. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

22. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Flroida

23. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

24. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

25. Devin White, LB, LSU

26. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

27. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

28. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

29. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

30. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Some risers in this group. Tillery and White showed off springy athleticism, and Bush not only ran 4.43 at 234 pounds, he had a nice 6.93 three-cone time. At any other combine, Burns' effort would be the leading story among defenders. He ran 4.53 and had a 36-inch vertical to go along with a 7.01. And he did it all after gaining weight to get to 249 pounds.

31. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

32. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson.

33. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

34. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

35. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

36. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

37. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

38. Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

39. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

40. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

Not much movement here, besides a slight dip for Ximines. He proved to have NFL-caliber athleticism, but I wasn't blown away.

41. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State

42. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

43. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

44. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

45. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College

46. Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

47. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

48. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

49. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

50. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

Gary lit up the track with an official 4.58 at 277 pounds. Unheard of. He also tested in the 66th percentile in three-cone drill among edge defenders over the past 20 years. By the way, at his weight, he's essentially destined to stay on the outside in the pros. There's really no precedent for someone that light (recently) playing inside.

51. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin

52. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

53. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

54. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

55. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

56. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

57. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

58. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

59. Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa

60. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

Stock up for Nelson, a rugged, well-rounded defensive end with great hand work who we now know is a plus athlete. He could stand to get stronger though. It was a good day for him.

61. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

62. L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU

63. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

64. Charles Omenihu, EDGE/DL, Texas

65. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

66. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

67. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

68. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State

69. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC

70. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota

Nelson passed Collier and Omenihu, as the two heavy defensive ends didn't test particularly well. Not major dips for them, because they both hit the 280-pound mark. Context is key. Their slower three-cone times are decent cause for concern though. Both use their long arms wonderfully on the edge.

Cashman ran 4.5 flat, had 37.5-inch vertical, and had a three-cone drill in the 74th percentile at the linebacker position. Stock up.

71. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois

72. Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming

73. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

74. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

75. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon

76. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

77. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

78. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

79. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri

80. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia

Some prospects dropped in this section, most namely Granderson, who at times looks stiff on the field despite his heavy, active hands. His three-cone time was in the 19th percentile. Ehhh.

81. Andy Isabella, WR, UMass

82. Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan

83. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

84. Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami

85. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska

86. Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky

87. Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky

88. Terry Beckner, DT, Missouri

89. Nate Davis, OG, Charlotte

90. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

Huge day for Winovich, a high-energy edge rusher with good hand work and the ability to flatten quickly to the quarterback. A three-cone time of 6.94 at 256 pounds is awesome. I'm a big fan of Beckner's film, and his swipe move is devastating. He didn't test well today.

91. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami

92. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State

93. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

94. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

95. Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

96. Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma

97. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

98. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

99. Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati

100. Fred Johnson, OG, Florida

No moves to be seen here. As two of the longer, feistier corners in the class, I'm very interested to see how Layne and Ya-Sin test tomorrow.