2019 NFL combine top 100 prospects: Stock up for Montez Sweat, top linebackers after Sunday's workout
The Mississippi State edge rusher set a combine record in the 40, and the linebackers tested very well
INDIANAPOLIS -- Defensive linemen and linebackers had a tough act to follow at the 2019 NFL combine, working out the day after wide receivers scorched the Lucas Oil Stadium turf with the fastest cumulative effort at the position in event history.
But the super-hyped defensive line class lived up to the hype on the field, and Montez Sweat emerging as the clear-cut headliner.
How does the top 100 look after Sunday's performances? Let's get to the rankings.
(Reminder: These rankings are extremely fluid. This is just an update based on what occurred on the field and with measurements today in Indy.)
1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
3. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
4. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
5. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
6. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
7. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
8. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
9. Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College
10. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
While there wasn't as much attention around Bosa's workout as there normally would be for a No. 1 overall-pick candidate, for reasons outside his control, the former Ohio State star proved to be plenty athletic enough to be an alpha outside rusher in the NFL.
Tiny drops for the Clemson stars -- Wilkins and Ferrell -- after decent but far from impressive workouts.
11. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
12. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
13. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
14. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
15. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State16
16. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
17. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
18. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
19. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
20. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Saturday night, Metcalf's brutal three-cone and short shuttle times were released, and they align with what the film shows. He's stupidly explosive in a straight line but is a little tight when trying to change directions. Sweat gets a well-deserved boost after a legendary combine performance. Not only did he run 4.41 at 260 pounds, he had a solid 7.00 three-cone time. You get better hand work with Sweat. You get more versatility -- meaning impressive coverage skills -- with Allen. Their grades are extremely close right now.
Despite a lot of speculation he'd run slow and, overall, have a pedestrian performance in Indy, Burr-Kirven had one of the best workouts among off-ball linebackers. His 6.85 time in the three cone was the fastest at his position.
21. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
22. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Flroida
23. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
24. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
25. Devin White, LB, LSU
26. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
27. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
28. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
29. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
30. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
Some risers in this group. Tillery and White showed off springy athleticism, and Bush not only ran 4.43 at 234 pounds, he had a nice 6.93 three-cone time. At any other combine, Burns' effort would be the leading story among defenders. He ran 4.53 and had a 36-inch vertical to go along with a 7.01. And he did it all after gaining weight to get to 249 pounds.
31. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
32. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson.
33. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
34. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
35. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
36. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
37. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
38. Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
39. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
40. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
Not much movement here, besides a slight dip for Ximines. He proved to have NFL-caliber athleticism, but I wasn't blown away.
41. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State
42. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
43. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
44. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
45. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
46. Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
47. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
48. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
49. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
50. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State
Gary lit up the track with an official 4.58 at 277 pounds. Unheard of. He also tested in the 66th percentile in three-cone drill among edge defenders over the past 20 years. By the way, at his weight, he's essentially destined to stay on the outside in the pros. There's really no precedent for someone that light (recently) playing inside.
51. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin
52. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
53. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
54. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
55. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
56. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
57. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
58. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
59. Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa
60. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
Stock up for Nelson, a rugged, well-rounded defensive end with great hand work who we now know is a plus athlete. He could stand to get stronger though. It was a good day for him.
61. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
62. L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU
63. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
64. Charles Omenihu, EDGE/DL, Texas
65. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State
66. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
67. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
68. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
69. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC
70. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
Nelson passed Collier and Omenihu, as the two heavy defensive ends didn't test particularly well. Not major dips for them, because they both hit the 280-pound mark. Context is key. Their slower three-cone times are decent cause for concern though. Both use their long arms wonderfully on the edge.
Cashman ran 4.5 flat, had 37.5-inch vertical, and had a three-cone drill in the 74th percentile at the linebacker position. Stock up.
71. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
72. Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming
73. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
74. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
75. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon
76. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
77. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
78. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
79. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
80. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia
Some prospects dropped in this section, most namely Granderson, who at times looks stiff on the field despite his heavy, active hands. His three-cone time was in the 19th percentile. Ehhh.
81. Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
82. Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
83. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
84. Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami
85. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska
86. Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky
87. Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky
88. Terry Beckner, DT, Missouri
89. Nate Davis, OG, Charlotte
90. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
Huge day for Winovich, a high-energy edge rusher with good hand work and the ability to flatten quickly to the quarterback. A three-cone time of 6.94 at 256 pounds is awesome. I'm a big fan of Beckner's film, and his swipe move is devastating. He didn't test well today.
91. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami
92. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State
93. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
94. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
95. Irv Smith, TE, Alabama
96. Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma
97. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
98. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
99. Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati
100. Fred Johnson, OG, Florida
No moves to be seen here. As two of the longer, feistier corners in the class, I'm very interested to see how Layne and Ya-Sin test tomorrow.
