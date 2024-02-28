The Super Bowl has concluded, which means the NFL offseason has begun. NFL fans know that the league never sleeps, however. Over the next few months, teams will begin making personnel adjustments through free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.

The information gathering portion of that calendar continues later this month at the annual NFL Combine. Here is everything you need to know about the week in Indianapolis:

When is the NFL Combine?

The 2024 NFL Combine will take place from Feb. 26 through March 4. The specific start times (Eastern) for each day's on-field workouts are as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 29 at 3 p.m. -- Defensive linemen, linebackers

Friday, March 1 at 3 p.m. -- Defensive backs, tight ends

Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m. -- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m. -- Offensive linemen

The full schedule is below:

Where is the NFL Combine?

The 2024 NFL combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana -- home of the Indianapolis Colts. The event has been held in Indianapolis since 1987 and will continue to be held there through at least 2024. It was announced in January of 2024 that the event would remain there through 2025.

Who will be at the NFL Combine?

There were 321 prospects invited to the NFL Combine this year. Check out the full list, here.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

2024 NFL Draft order

There are only two teams without a first-round pick as part of the 2024 NFL Draft: the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers. Carolina is sending the No. 1 overall selection to Chicago as part of last year's draft trade, which allowed the Panthers to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall.

Here is the top 10 draft order, as well as some positional needs and notable free agents:

1. Chicago Bears (via trade with 2-15 Panthers)

2. Washington Commanders (4-13)

3. New England Patriots (4-13)

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR

CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR Notable free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, DT Leku Fotu, CB Antonio Hamilton, EDGE L.J. Collier

5. Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)

6. New York Giants (6-11)

Team needs: QB, OG, C, CB, DT, EDGE, WR, RB

QB, OG, C, CB, DT, EDGE, WR, RB Notable free agents: CB Adoree Jackson, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Parris Campbell, LB Isaiah Simmons

7. Tennessee Titans (6-11)

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

9. Chicago Bears (7-10)

Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, DT, WR

OG, C, EDGE, DT, WR Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Jaylon Johnson, WR Darnell Mooney

10. New York Jets (7-10)

Here is the entire first-round draft order, as well as positional needs and pending free agents.

Mock draft central

There is never a shortage of scenarios to play out in the NFL Draft, so that is why Chris Trapasso and myself publish a new mock draft every week to account for the latest rumblings and opinions on the top prospects eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. Each of our first-round mock drafts can be found, here.

Prospect rankings

The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with offensive talent, particularly at the top. It is a talented, deep quarterback group, but the strengths in this class are offensive tackle, wide receiver and, potentially, cornerback. The weaknesses of this class are linebacker, defensive tackle and running back.

Here are the top 10 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to CBS Sports:

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State 2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC 3. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU 4. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

5. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo 6. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

7. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia 8. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina 9. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama 10. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

What else to know

Want more NFL Combine coverage? We have you covered.

