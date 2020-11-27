|
Giants-Bengals Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Despite losing their first five games and starting 3-7, the New York Giants find themselves in a surprising playoff derby in the NFC East.
The Giants are in the thick of it and have already beaten divisional rivals Washington (4-7) twice, and split games with Philadelphia (3-6-1).
Now they go on the road to face Cincinnati (2-7-1) on Sunday and are in position to take advantage of the Bengals' recent misfortune. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in last week's loss to Washington, and the Bengals are expected to start either practice-squad QB Brandon Allen or Ryan Finley, who seemed overwhelmed when he had to enter the game suddenly after the team's franchise QB was carted off.
Before a bye week, the Giants beat the Eagles 27-7 after they squeaked by Washington 23-20. With six games to play, they're trying not to think about the possibility of the playoffs - yet.
''It's kind of hard for us to look that far ahead,'' defensive end Leonard Williams acknowledged ''If we do something like that, we might mess around and overlook a team.''
The Giants realize it's unusual for a team to start the way they did and not be dwelling in the divisional basement, playing out the games with eye on next season - like the Bengals.
''It's a unique opportunity for us,'' New York tight end Evan Engram said. ''Yeah, it's a lot of meaningful football for us. We're heading into it with the right mindset, getting ready for it.''
The renewed energy and hope generated by Burrow's exciting play in Cincinnati was extinguished when he was sandwiched between two Washington defenders after throwing a pass Sunday. His left knee was bent in an unnatural direction. It's not an overstatement to say the team was in shock.
''We don't have any time to hang our heads and feel sorry for ourselves,'' Bengals second-year coach Zac Taylor said.
CHANGING IT UP
This will be the Giants' first game with Dave DeGuglielmo in charge of the offensive line. Before the bye week, coach Joe Judge fired O-line assistant Marc Colombo. Judge wanted to hire DeGuglielmo as a consultant, and Colombo objected a little too much.
After a slow start, the young line has been performing well, particularly in establishing the running game. New York has gained at least 100 yards rushing in six of the last seven games.
GROUND DOWN
Cincinnati's offense was forced to become even more one-dimensional after featured back Joe Mixon went out with a foot injury suffered in Week 6 against the Colts. His backup is the sturdy Giovani Bernard, known more for his reliable blocking and pass catching. He is questionable after dealing with a concussion.
Between Bernard and Samaje Perine, the Bengals managed just 37 yards on 14 carries last week.
KICKING COVID-19
Giants kicker Graham Gano tested positive for COVID-19 after the Philadelphia game on Nov. 15. There is a chance he will be back Sunday. Gano, who has made 20 straight field goal attempts, has been isolating in a hotel room. He recently released a video showing him kicking into a net in his room.
If Gano cannot play, the Giants probably will use Ryan Santoso. He was added to roster recently from the practice squad.
QB QUANDARY
Neither Finley nor Allen has distinguished himself thus far in the NFL. Allen started three games for Denver last year and has been the Bengals' practice squad quarterback this season. Finley, who has been Burrow's backup, was unremarkable in three games last year when Andy Dalton was benched. Coming in after Burrow was injured last week, Finley was 3 for 10 for 30 yards and tossed an interception.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:57
|12:03
|1st Downs
|12
|4
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|7
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|223
|66
|Total Plays
|42
|20
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|21
|Rush Attempts
|18
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|167
|45
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|7-10
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.5
|2-44.5
|Return Yards
|25
|131
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|2-116
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|167
|PASS YDS
|45
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|21
|
|
|223
|TOTAL YDS
|66
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
7
FPTS
|D. Jones
|14/23
|167
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
9
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|10
|33
|1
|13
|9
|
D. Jones 8 QB
7
FPTS
|D. Jones
|5
|12
|0
|5
|7
|
A. Morris 41 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Morris
|2
|7
|0
|5
|0
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|1
|4
|0
|4
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Engram 88 TE
6
FPTS
|E. Engram
|6
|4
|86
|0
|53
|6
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|4
|4
|36
|0
|16
|3
|
G. Tate 15 WR
2
FPTS
|G. Tate
|6
|3
|23
|0
|10
|2
|
C. Board 18 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Board
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
9
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|9
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Yiadom 27 CB
|I. Yiadom
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fackrell 51 OLB
|K. Fackrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 LB
|T. Crowder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 95 DE
|B. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 FS
|J. Love
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ryan 23 FS
|L. Ryan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sheard 91 DE
|J. Sheard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
|D. Tomlinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 55 OLB
|D. Mayo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 5 K
4
FPTS
|G. Gano
|1/1
|49
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|2
|44.5
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Ballentine 25 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Ballentine
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
0
FPTS
|J. Peppers
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Allen 8 QB
2
FPTS
|B. Allen
|7/10
|53
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
2
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|5
|22
|0
|15
|2
|
B. Allen 8 QB
2
FPTS
|B. Allen
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11
|2
|
D. Sample 89 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Sample
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|2
|2
|10
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Carter 82 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Carter
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
2
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
A. Green 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Green
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Daniels 76 DT
|M. Daniels
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hunt 70 DE
|M. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Alexander 21 CB
|M. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wilson 40 SAF
|B. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kareem 90 DE
|K. Kareem
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Williams 71 NT
|X. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson 22 CB
|W. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bledsoe 91 DE
|A. Bledsoe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 4 K
4
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|2
|44.5
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CIN 31(0:26 - 2nd) G.Gano 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CIN 31(0:29 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to D.Lewis.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 36(0:37 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to CIN 31 for 5 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 36(0:41 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to G.Tate III.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - CIN 43(0:47 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to G.Tate III pushed ob at CIN 36 for 7 yards (M.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 48(1:19 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram to CIN 43 for 5 yards (J.Bynes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 48(1:23 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to E.Engram (M.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - CIN 47(1:55 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to CIN 48 for 5 yards (M.Hunt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 43(2:01 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles to NYG 47 for 4 yards (C.Covington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 41(2:43 - 2nd) W.Gallman Jr. right tackle to NYG 43 for 2 yards (J.Bynes).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(3:32 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 41 for 16 yards (J.Bates III).
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NYG 26(3:37 - 2nd) R.Bullock 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - NYG 36(4:16 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Higgins to NYG 26 for 10 yards (D.Holmes; L.Ryan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - NYG 36(4:21 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to A.Green.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NYG 22(4:48 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to D.Sample to NYG 22 for 4 yards (D.Lawrence II). PENALTY on CIN-C.Carter Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at NYG 26 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 28(5:25 - 2nd) B.Allen scrambles up the middle to NYG 26 for 2 yards (J.Love).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 43(6:12 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle to NYG 28 for 15 yards (B.Hill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 44(6:47 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to G.Bernard pushed ob at NYG 43 for 1 yard (I.Yiadom).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYG 46(7:25 - 2nd) B.Allen up the middle to NYG 44 for 2 yards (B.Martinez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 49(8:06 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to C.Carter to NYG 46 for 5 yards (K.Fackrell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 45(8:40 - 2nd) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 49 for 4 yards (T.Crowder).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 33(8:53 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep middle to E.Engram to CIN 15 for 18 yards (V.Bell). FUMBLES (V.Bell) RECOVERED by CIN-V.Bell at CIN 17. V.Bell to CIN 45 for 28 yards (E.Engram; D.Jones). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CIN 34(9:23 - 2nd) D.Jones up the middle to CIN 33 for 1 yard (C.Covington).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - CIN 44(9:49 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to G.Tate III to CIN 34 for 10 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; W.Jackson III).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 43(10:30 - 2nd) D.Jones right end to CIN 44 for -1 yards (S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 44(10:33 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIN 50(11:08 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Lewis to CIN 43 for 7 yards (B.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CIN 50(11:13 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to W.Gallman Jr. (A.Bledsoe).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 46(11:44 - 2nd) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to 50 for 4 yards (K.Kareem; X.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(12:18 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to C.Board to NYG 46 for 11 yards (J.Bynes).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - CIN 26(12:40 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard ran ob at NYG 35 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CIN 26(12:47 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(13:20 - 2nd) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to NYG 26 for 1 yard (V.Bell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NYG 28(13:30 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 55 yards to NYG 17 Center-C.Harris. J.Peppers to NYG 25 for 8 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NYG 28(13:35 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete deep right to A.Green.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 32(14:15 - 2nd) A.Erickson right end to CIN 28 for -4 yards (J.Peppers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 31(14:53 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to T.Boyd to CIN 32 for 1 yard (J.Peppers).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CIN 32(15:00 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 37 yards to CIN 31 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by A.Erickson.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - CIN 20(0:41 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to E.Engram to NYG 32 for 12 yards (S.Hubbard; L.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - CIN 25(1:02 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-C.Fleming False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 23(1:44 - 1st) A.Morris left end to NYG 25 for 2 yards (V.Bell; C.Covington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 23(1:47 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to G.Tate III (M.Alexander).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 10(2:35 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to NYG 23 for 13 yards (M.Daniels).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 10(2:38 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to G.Tate III (M.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NYG 44(2:44 - 1st) K.Huber punts 34 yards to NYG 10 Center-C.Harris fair catch by J.Peppers.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 18 - NYG 45(3:24 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to T.Higgins to NYG 44 for 11 yards (L.Ryan; J.Peppers).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NYG 47(4:07 - 1st) B.Allen sacked at CIN 45 for -8 yards (L.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 47(4:14 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete deep left to A.Green (J.Peppers) [D.Tomlinson].
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 37(4:48 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to D.Sample to NYG 47 for 16 yards (B.Martinez).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(5:32 - 1st) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 37 for 2 yards (D.Mayo; B.Martinez).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYG 34(6:18 - 1st) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 35 for 1 yard (D.Tomlinson; J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NYG 34(6:53 - 1st) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 34 for no gain (J.Sheard; B.Martinez).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(7:28 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to T.Boyd pushed ob at CIN 34 for 9 yards (I.Yiadom) [K.Fackrell].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CIN 38(7:39 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 52 yards to CIN 10 Center-C.Kreiter. A.Erickson to CIN 25 for 15 yards (C.Kreiter).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - CIN 35(7:58 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles right end to NYG 38 for 3 yards (V.Bell). Penalty on NYG-C.Fleming Offensive Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CIN 40(7:58 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-K.Zeitler False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CIN 40(8:03 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (J.Bynes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(8:38 - 1st) A.Morris left tackle to NYG 40 for 5 yards (K.Kareem; A.Bledsoe).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIN 29(9:13 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to G.Tate III to NYG 35 for 6 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CIN 29(9:20 - 1st) G.Tate III pass incomplete short left. 8 threw backwards pass to 15
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(9:50 - 1st) S.Shepard left end to NYG 29 for 4 yards (V.Bell).
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NYG 1(10:04 - 1st) S.Lemieux reported in as eligible. W.Gallman Jr. right tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NYG 1(10:35 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to CIN 1 for no gain (G.Pratt; V.Bell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYG 2(11:13 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to CIN 1 for 1 yard (C.Lawson; X.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - NYG 4(11:42 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to CIN 2 for 2 yards (J.Bates III).
|+53 YD
|
3 & 2 - NYG 43(12:19 - 1st) D.Jones pass deep right to E.Engram to CIN 4 for 53 yards (V.Bell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 39(13:06 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Gallman Jr. to NYG 43 for 4 yards (G.Pratt).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(13:47 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to NYG 39 for 4 yards (M.Daniels; J.Bynes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYG 30(14:26 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to NYG 35 for 5 yards (V.Bell; S.Hubbard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 24(14:56 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 30 for 6 yards (G.Pratt).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 58 yards from CIN 35 to NYG 7. D.Lewis to NYG 24 for 17 yards (B.Wilson).
