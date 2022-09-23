|
Raiders-Titans Preview
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders are in an NFL group no team ever wants to be mired in: 0-2 and stuck at the bottom of their divisions.
If these teams can avoid a tie Sunday in Music City, at least someone will walk away with the first victory of the season and a chance to start building some momentum.
And the Titans and Raiders, both playoff teams in 2021, insist their issues right now are all their own.
''That's the message to our team,'' Titans Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said. ''It's not about trying to see who's going to go 0-3. It's about the Tennessee Titans finding a way to get this win.''
The Titans haven't started this poorly in a decade, and their 41-7 rout Monday night in Buffalo was their worst loss since October 2017.
It's been a distressing start for a team that was the AFC's No. 1 seed a year ago, though Tennessee at least plays in the woeful AFC South.
Las Vegas has its own high hopes after hiring Josh McDaniels. The Raiders also spent lots of money adding players such as five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams, four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Chandler Jones and handing out extensions to tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow.
That made blowing a 20-point halftime lead in a 29-23 overtime loss to Arizona in the Raiders' home opener more than disappointing in the competitive AFC West. Adams, who had just two catches for his fewest receptions in a game since 2017 and nothing after halftime, said there's a bit of urgency.
''We have to be on our stuff and get ready and go out there and get a win now,'' Adams said.
RESPECTING HENRY
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham doesn't have much affinity for offensive players, having spent his entire career devising ways to stop them. Graham does admit that Titans running back Derrick Henry is an exception with this his first chance at defending the two-time NFL rushing champ.
''I've admired from afar because as a defensive coach, there's not too many things we like about offense, but when you see a guy that could run the ball and the way he runs the ball and the physicality, I wish he would have switched over to defensive end or linebacker at some point,'' Graham said. ''I'm excited about the challenge.''
The Raiders have been stingy against the run so far, allowing just 3.7 yards per carry for the sixth-best mark in the league. Henry is off to a slow start with just 107 yards rushing the first two weeks.
PROTECT TANNEHILL
The previous time the Titans played against Chandler Jones, the defensive end wreaked havoc on their offensive line, sacking Tannehill five times and forcing two fumbles to kick off his run to a fourth straight Pro Bowl and the three-year contract the Raiders gave him this offseason.
The Titans will be without three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan, whom Jones repeatedly attacked a year ago. Lewan was carted off after their first offensive play against Buffalo. Dennis Daley replaced Lewan in Buffalo and now will have a week of practice.
Tannehill said he wants to keep all of the Raiders' big guys at arm's length, including Maxx Crosby.
''Those are guys who play fast, they are long, they are active, they play hard and they are disruptive,'' Tannehill said. ''Definitely have to be aware of those guys and have a plan for them.''
SPREAD IT AROUND
Adams had a big debut for the Raiders with 10 catches for 141 yards and a TD in Week 1 against the Chargers as the focal point of the offense. Then Adams had only seven passes thrown to him last week, leaving him upset only over the Raiders' lack of success, not the dip in passes.
''If I can't be a factor in the game and it does look bad, that's when I have frustration about my productivity,'' he said. ''It's not about wanting to be All-Pro. I hold myself to that type of standard because it helps the team ultimately.''
INJURY WOES
The Titans will be without Bud Dupree, leaving them without their two starting outside linebackers with Pro Bowler Harold Landry III on injured reserve with a torn ACL. Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton and reserve running back Dontrell Hilliard should return, though punt returner and receiver Kyle Philips (shoulder) is doubtful.
The Raiders have five starters on the injury report with center Andre James trying to clear the concussion protocol and safety Tre'von Moehrig dealing with an injured hip. Renfrow (concussion) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) both are out.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|9:44
|14:05
|1st Downs
|8
|12
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|3-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|115
|214
|Total Plays
|15
|24
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|51
|Rush Attempts
|5
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|93
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|9-10
|11-12
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|13.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-4
|3-56
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|29
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-29
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|93
|PASS YDS
|163
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|115
|TOTAL YDS
|214
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
9
FPTS
|D. Carr
|9/10
|93
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
5
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|2
|2
|36
|0
|22
|5
|
D. Adams 17 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Adams
|4
|3
|26
|1
|18
|11
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
D. Waller 83 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Waller
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 SAF
|R. Teamer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 39 CB
|N. Hobbs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 SS
|D. Harmon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Koonce 51 DE
|M. Koonce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DT
|M. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
4
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|1/1
|21
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
12
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|11/12
|163
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Henry
|10
|40
|1
|10
|17
|
T. Burks 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Burks
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
12
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|1
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Woods 2 WR
12
FPTS
|R. Woods
|5
|4
|85
|0
|41
|12
|
D. Henry 22 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Henry
|3
|3
|42
|0
|23
|17
|
T. Burks 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Burks
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
N. Westbrook-Ikhine 15 WR
2
FPTS
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
7
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 59 LB
|D. Tuszka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
2
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
0
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 31(6:11 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to LV 25 for 6 yards (A.Billings; M.Butler).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 48(6:43 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to R.Woods pushed ob at LV 31 for 21 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 38(7:27 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 48 for 10 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 28(8:05 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to TEN 38 for 10 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 21(8:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to TEN 28 for 7 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 21(9:35 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 21 for no gain (M.Koonce).
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 63 yards from LV 35 to TEN 2. H.Haskins to LV 43 for 55 yards (L.Masterson - J.Horsted). PENALTY on TEN-J.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 31.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LV 5(9:49 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - LV 1(10:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV-J.Eluemunor - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at TEN 1 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LV 12(10:59 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end to TEN 1 for 11 yards (R.McCreary).
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - LV 30(11:42 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at TEN 12 for 18 yards (K.Byard).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36(12:23 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to TEN 30 for 6 yards (T.Mitchell; Z.Cunningham).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - LV 50(13:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau pushed ob at TEN 36 for 14 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 47(13:45 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (D.Long).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(14:25 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep right to F.Moreau to LV 47 for 22 yards (A.Hooker).
|Kickoff
|(14:25 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:25 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 1(14:29 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 14(15:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to T.Burks to LV 1 for 13 yards (N.Hobbs - D.Harmon).
|+41 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 45(0:24 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep left to R.Woods to LV 14 for 41 yards (D.Harmon - J.Abram) [B.Nichols]. LV-R.Ya-Sin was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 40(0:55 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 45 for 5 yards (A.Billings; M.Crosby).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 27(1:40 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to D.Henry to TEN 40 for 13 yards (D.Harmon).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(2:19 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 27 for 2 yards (J.Brown; R.Ya-Sin).
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - LV 3(2:21 - 1st) D.Carlson 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 3(2:26 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - LV 9(3:02 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller pushed ob at TEN 3 for 6 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 11(3:47 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to TEN 9 for 2 yards (D.Long).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LV 21(4:24 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to TEN 11 for 10 yards (R.McCreary - D.Tuszka).
|+20 YD
3 & 15 - LV 41(5:10 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to M.Hollins to TEN 21 for 20 yards (T.Mitchell).
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - LV 40(5:53 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to TEN 41 for -1 yards (K.Fulton).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36(6:33 - 1st) D.Adams left end to TEN 40 for -4 yards (K.Fulton).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - LV 28(6:40 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to K.Cole (R.McCreary). PENALTY on TEN-R.McCreary - Defensive Pass Interference - 36 yards - enforced at LV 28 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:18 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to LV 28 for 3 yards (D.Long).
|(7:22 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to LV 2. A.Abdullah MUFFS catch - recovered by LV at LV -1. - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TEN 2(7:25 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to G.Swaim for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 5(8:10 - 1st) R.Tannehill up the middle to LV 2 for 3 yards (C.Ferrell).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 11(8:54 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to D.Henry to LV 5 for 6 yards (J.Brown - D.Deablo).
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - TEN 27(9:41 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to R.Woods to LV 11 for 16 yards (A.Robertson).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - TEN 17(10:11 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to LV 20 for -3 yards (J.Brown). PENALTY on TEN-B.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 17 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(10:46 - 1st) T.Burks right end pushed ob at LV 17 for 8 yards (R.Teamer).
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 35(11:28 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to LV 25 for 10 yards (R.Teamer).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 44(12:07 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to LV 35 for 9 yards (R.Teamer).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - TEN 45(12:47 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Hooper pushed ob at LV 44 for 11 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 45(13:30 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 45 for no gain (R.Ya-Sin - M.Crosby).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 45(13:33 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods (M.Crosby).
|+23 YD
2 & 13 - TEN 22(14:21 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to TEN 45 for 23 yards (N.Hobbs).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 22 for -3 yards (M.Crosby).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
