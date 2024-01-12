The Associated Press on Friday released its annual All-Pro teams, headlined by unanimous first-team selections in Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Fred Warner. There are 14 first-time All-Pros on this year's first and second team, while Aaron Donald is now an eight-time All-Pro and Zack Martin made it for the seventh time.

This was the second year for the AP's new voting system, wherein voters chose a first team and a second team -- first-team votes were worth three points and second-team votes were worth one. The All-Pro selections are as follows:

The San Francisco 49ers led the NFL with five first-team selections, including unanimous choices in McCaffrey and Warner. The Dallas Cowboys were next up with four first-teamers, and the Baltimore Ravens had three, including Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Dallas led the league with five second-team selections, including Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons. The Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions each placed three players on the second team.

Jackson is considered the favorite to win the league's MVP award, and he received 45 of 50 first-team votes. Prescott and Brock Purdy received two apiece, while Josh Allen received one. CeeDee Lamb missed out on being a unanimous first-team selection by just one vote. Winfield, St. Brown and Quincy Williams each made the first team despite not being selected for the Pro Bowl.

The team-by-team leaders on both teams combined are as follows:

Because Aiyuk and Evans tied in the voting, they split the second, second-team wide receiver spot. That nudged the 49ers ahead of the Ravens for the second-most All-Pro selections, and elevated the Bucs to being one of the 13 teams with multiple All-Pros. The only teams to not have a single selection were the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.