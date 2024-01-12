lamar-jackson-g.jpg
The Associated Press on Friday released its annual All-Pro teams, headlined by unanimous first-team selections in Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Fred Warner. There are 14 first-time All-Pros on this year's first and second team, while Aaron Donald is now an eight-time All-Pro and Zack Martin made it for the seventh time. 

This was the second year for the AP's new voting system, wherein voters chose a first team and a second team -- first-team votes were worth three points and second-team votes were worth one. The All-Pro selections are as follows: 

PositionFirst TeamSecond Team
QBLamar Jackson, BALDak Prescott, DAL
RBChristian McCaffrey, SFKyren Williams, LAR
FBKyle Juszczyk, SFPatrick Ricard, BAL
WRTyreek Hill, MIAA.J. Brown, PHI
WRCeeDee Lamb, DALPuka Nacua, LAR
SWRAmon-Ra St. Brown, DETBrandon Aiyuk/Mike Evans, SF/TB
TEGeorge Kittle, SFSam LaPorta, DET
LTTrent Williams, SFTyron Smith, DAL
LGJoe Thuney, KCTyler Smith, DAL
CJason Kelce, PHIFrank Ragnow, DET
RGZack Martin, DALChris Lindstrom, ATL
RTPenei Sewell, DETLane Johnson, LAR
EDMyles Garrett, CLEMicah Parsons, DAL
EDT.J. Watt, PITMaxx Crosby, LV
IDLAaron Donald, LARJustin Madubuike, BAL
IDLChris Jones, KCDexter Lawrence, NYG
LBFred Warner, SFDemario Davis, NO
LBRoquan Smith, BALBobby Wagner, SEA
LBQuincy Williams, NYJPatrick Queen, BAL
CBDaRon Bland, DALJaylon Johnson, CHI
CBSauce Gardner, NYJCharvarius Ward, SF
SCBTrent McDuffie, KCTaron Johnson, BUF
SAFKyle Hamilton, BALJessie Bates III, ATL
SAFAntoine Winfield Jr., TBJustin Simmons, DEN
KBrandon Aubrey, DALJake Elliott, PHI
PA.J. Cole, LVBryan Anger, DAL
KRKeisean Nixon, GBMarvin Mims, DET
PRRashid Shaheed, NODerius Davis, LAC
STMiles Killebrew, PITJalen Reeves-Maybin, DET
LSRoss Matiscik, JAXAndrew DePaola, MIN

The San Francisco 49ers led the NFL with five first-team selections, including unanimous choices in McCaffrey and Warner. The Dallas Cowboys were next up with four first-teamers, and the Baltimore Ravens had three, including Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Dallas led the league with five second-team selections, including Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons. The Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions each placed three players on the second team. 

Jackson is considered the favorite to win the league's MVP award, and he received 45 of 50 first-team votes. Prescott and Brock Purdy received two apiece, while Josh Allen received one. CeeDee Lamb missed out on being a unanimous first-team selection by just one vote. Winfield, St. Brown and Quincy Williams each made the first team despite not being selected for the Pro Bowl. 

The team-by-team leaders on both teams combined are as follows: 

Because Aiyuk and Evans tied in the voting, they split the second, second-team wide receiver spot. That nudged the 49ers ahead of the Ravens for the second-most All-Pro selections, and elevated the Bucs to being one of the 13 teams with multiple All-Pros. The only teams to not have a single selection were the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.