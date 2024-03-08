NFL championships are not won in the offseason. But the foundations for championships are certainly laid. There are rare instances of teams going "all-in" and hoisting the ultimate prize as a result; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did it with Tom Brady and the Los Angeles Rams did it with Matthew Stafford. But even the most sustainable title contenders -- the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs dynasties, for example -- draft, develop and swing big for veteran help.

So which teams are best suited to make noise during the 2024 offseason? Well, the first step to "winning" an offseason is defining expectations. Here, we're looking to sort all 32 teams into one of five rough tiers -- contenders sitting pretty, contenders with questions, rebuilders with resources, uphill climbers and purgatory peddlers. That way, when the frenzy of signings and trades and draft picks unfolds, we can return to the 32-team rundown and grade activity within expectations.

So join us now as we venture into the offseason, and identify which clubs appear to have the quickest paths to success:

Contenders sitting pretty



Bengals Joe Burrow's presence does a lot, but they're top 10 in projected salary cap space ($48 million) with Tee Higgins already secured, if temporarily, under the franchise tag. Worst case, they deal him for a nice haul. Best case, they keep Burrow's dynamic 1-2 wideout punch intact and still have money to bolster the trenches and secondary.

Lions The Lions banged on the door of the Super Bowl in 2023, and now they've got more than $45 million in cap space without an abundance of must-have free agents set to walk. Sure, they pick late in the first round of the draft, but there's enough financial wiggle room here for a serious upgrade or two at key spots like pass rusher or cornerback.

Rams Matthew Stafford's contract is going to need some work at some point; he's owed close to $50 million in each of the next three years. But their youth-led resurgence in 2023 means they've got some quality cost-controlled weapons on both sides of the ball, and their $40 million in cap space should enable a spendy move to upgrade the defense.

Texans If any team is primed to go from playoff darling to legit contender in 2024, it might be Houston. With a young star quarterback in C.J. Stroud, plus dynamic up-and-comers like Tank Dell and Will Anderson Jr., they're already in a good spot. Throw in the fact they've got $70 million in cap space -- fourth most in the NFL -- and there's plenty of reason to believe splashy additions could be coming on both sides of the ball.

Contenders with questions

Rebuilders with resources



Bears No matter what they do at quarterback, they'd have to try really hard to mess it up. If they use the No. 1 pick on Caleb Williams as expected, they could still fetch additional draft compensation by dealing Justin Fields. Should they stun the NFL and keep Fields, they could also get a haul for the No. 1 pick. On top of that, they're set to have more than $55 million in cap space to fill out both sides of the ball.

Cardinals Whatever you think of Kyler Murray, they should be able to outfit the quarterback with a better supporting cast this year. Their $56 million in projected cap space ranks fifth among all teams, and they also own the No. 4 pick in the draft, potentially giving them a clean path to a top wide receiver or offensive line prospect.

Commanders Everyone knows they need a quarterback, and yet they have all the resources to get one and build around him. Not a single team has more projected cap space ($91 million), which means they should be able to replace jettisoned prospects like Chase Young and Montez Sweat. And the No. 2 overall pick in the draft should still guarantee them one of this year's blue-chip prospects under center.

Falcons They aren't as loaded with money as you might think, considering how often they've now been linked to top free agents like Kirk Cousins. But they've got enough to make at least one or two big splashes. On top of it, they've got a top-10 draft pick for the third straight year. With the right quarterback swing, they could vault themselves right into the 2024 playoff picture.

Patriots Only the Washington Commanders are currently scheduled to have more cap space at their disposal in free agency, meaning new coach Jerod Mayo should be able to "burn some cash" as he predicted. Better yet, the No. 3 overall pick means a splashy new quarterback should also be on the way.

Titans They've flown under the radar a bit, perhaps because of Mike Vrabel's exit and the anticipated departure of aging stalwarts like Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. But with lots of cap space ($75 million) and a top-10 pick, it might not be long before we're talking about the intrigue of a restocked supporting cast for young quarterback Will Levis.

Uphill climbers

Purgatory peddlers