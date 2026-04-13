The 2026 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away. At this point, teams have had time to evaluate their respective rosters and assess the options to improve it. Free agents available at this stage will remain there, in all likelihood, until after the draft plays out and potentially into June when they no longer count towards the compensatory formula.

As teams work towards constructing a Super Bowl caliber roster, which positional needs remain? Here is one perspective on the biggest need for each team ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft:

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.

Every team's most desired NFL Draft do-over: Steelers passing on Dan Marino in 1983 among all-time whiffs Bryan DeArdo

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: Cornerback

The team needs to add another cornerback regardless of where Dax Hill plays next season. If he plays over the slot, then they need another boundary option and vice versa.

Offensive guard, safety, edge rusher and defensive tackle would be some other considerations. Jordan Battle and Kyle Dugger would not be enough to stop them from drafting Caleb Downs in my opinion.

The linebackers really struggled last year, but they invested two fairly early picks in that spot, so odds of running it back to focus on other areas is high. If anything, it made most sense to add a veteran like Bobby Wagner or DeMario Davis.

Cleveland Browns: Offensive tackle

Quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver -- the three most important positions on offense -- are currently roadblocks to victory in Todd Monken's first season. It is a little easier to picture some of the young pieces developing at receiver, so offensive tackle gets the nod as the biggest need.

According to TruMedia, Cleveland allowed the most pressure (45.5%) among all teams last season. The Browns have been active rebuilding the offensive line having traded for Tytus Howard and signed Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson.

Baltimore Ravens: Interior offensive line

Baltimore turned over essentially its entire coaching staff, but head coach Jesse Minter and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver are familiar faces to the operation. After losing center Tyler Linderbaum and offensive guard Daniel Faalele, the team will need another starter regardless of how they move the pieces around to get the five best on the field.

The Ravens lost key depth at the tight end position. Running back Derrick Henry is not getting any younger.

The defense could use assistance at every position: defensive line, linebacker, cornerback and safety. Minter comes from Los Angeles where the Chargers had made the most out of the talent on the roster.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback

Pittsburgh is looking at a quarterback battle between Mason Rudolph and Will Howard right now. The belief is that Aaron Rodgers will inevitably return, but a final decision has not been made less than two weeks before the draft. Could he announce during the draft held in the Steel City?

Defensive line, linebacker and safety are all positions of need for the organization. It is also easy to envision the team exploring the possibility of upgrading offensive tackle. Broderick Jones has not lived up to his first round billing yet.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: Linebacker

The Colts re-signed quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce to lucrative contract extensions, which really drained the team's resources this offseason.

Indianapolis addressed its biggest need in 2025 with cornerback Sauce Gardner. The defensive front seven requires more attention to maintain an aging collective. Green Bay traded for Indianapolis' most productive linebacker (Zaire Franklin) and the position had already been a point of weakness.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive line

TTravis Hunter Jr. is moving to cornerback full-time next season, which is probably the best usage of his talent. Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers are a versatile and talented group.

The offensive line could use some fine-tuning, but defensive line and safety are the biggest needs. Linebacker could be added with Devin Lloyd having departed in free agency.

Houston Texans: Defensive line

Houston is apparently deploying the strategy of turning over its offensive line year after year. They re-signed Ed Ingram and Trent Brown, then signed Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith.

They could target a building block or two along the defensive front at either edge rusher or defensive tackle. The Texans have constructed one of the league's best rosters.

Tennessee Titans: Interior offensive line

As Tennessee builds around Cam Ward, the team need to address its interior offensive line. Having a below average group is only going to put more strain on JC Latham's development.

No defensive position is immune from upgrade or replacement. If an edge rusher is the best player on the board, take the edge rusher. If there is a cornerback who adds depth and could provide an off-ramp to the big deals handed out in free agency, take the cornerback, etc...

AFC East



Buffalo Bills: Linebacker

Buffalo has functional play at every position. Linebacker may be the biggest need because they have struggled to stay healthy. Cole Bishop has not always been the most reliable at safety, but the presence of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson may be a calming presence.

They could also look to target a replacement for offensive guard David Edwards, who signed with the Saints in free agency.

Miami Dolphins: Cornerback

Miami has a glut of needs, so it would be irresponsible for them to go into the draft looking to draft a particular position. The focus should be taking the best player available with the exception of perhaps running back.

For the sake of this exercise, wide receiver and cornerback are the two positions most bereft of talent. According to Ourlads, a three wide set in practice would feature Tutu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington versus Darrell Baker Jr., Storm Duck and Jason Marshall Jr.

New York Jets: Wide receiver

New York is an interesting situation. Ownership mandated changes to the coaching staff after a season in which it traded arguably its two best players. The problem is that they were not competitive in games down the stretch. The Jets have two first-round picks this year and three next.

The team did a good job upgrading the floor of the defense, but they are still lacking impact performers. No position should be off the table. As it stands, a lot of pressure would be laid at the feet of WR2 AD Mitchell right now.

New England Patriots: Linebacker

Defensive line, edge rusher and linebacker are all areas that could be upgraded. The latter represents the most room for improvement.

Right tackle should be addressed with Morgan Moses having turned 35 years old in March. Head coach Mike Vrabel may add a pass catcher or two at wide receiver and tight end.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Linebacker

Linebacker could once again be targeted despite retaining Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad. They tried to address the position last offseason by signing Dre Greenlaw, but he struggled to stay healthy.

It would not be a surprise if Sean Payton re-invested in the offensive line based on his commitment to the unit when in New Orleans. There is a higher ceiling to attain at tight end, but he has trusty Adam Trautman in the role now.

Los Angeles Chargers: Interior offensive line

Los Angeles has invested heavily in the offensive line and yet the interior has deteriorated. They lost offensive guard Zion Johnson in free agency, but signed center Tyler Biadasz. Given the trenches are the hallmark of a Jim Harbaugh team, fans should expect it to be a priority again.

Defensive line, linebacker, cornerback and safety could all use at least one new starter.

Kansas City Chiefs: Defensive line

The defensive line needs to be revitalized and the secondary lost multiple starters, including cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook. The Chiefs have historically not invested in cornerback, however.

Right tackle remains a need after parting with Jawaan Taylor, but perhaps a Wanya Morris, Jaylon Moore competition exceeds expectations.

Las Vegas Raiders: Offensive line

Las Vegas has some decent pieces on offense with running back Ashton Jeanty, tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, offensive tackle Kolton Miller and, presumably, quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The rest of the roster needs a lot of work, beginning with the offensive line. Center Tyler Linderbaum was a good start to the overhaul.

Defensive line, edge rusher, cornerback and safety are all needs, but this is not new information to a defensive coordinator who was on last year's staff.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Defensive line

The defensive line is a concern. Chicago allowed the fourth-most yards before contact (1.89) in 2025, per TruMedia. An impactful pass rusher would take the defense to another level as well.

Wide receiver or a guard to eventually replace Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson could also be on the table. If the team is not comfortable with a Ozzy Trapilo versus Theo Benodet competition at left tackle, then they could bring in a veteran like Taylor Decker or draft another.

Detroit Lions: Offensive tackle

The offensive line may be a point of emphasis upon losing Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker. With Penei Sewell presumably moving from right to left tackle, it is conceivable that the Lions address right tackle early.

Edge rusher has been evergreen needs for the NFC North franchise. The second-leading sack producer, Al-Quadin Muhammad, departed in free agency and the team only signed D.J. Wonnum. Aside from Hutchinson, linebacker Jack Campbell had the most sacks in 2025 (5) among players returning in 2026.

Green Bay Packers: Cornerback

Free agent acquisition Nate Hobbs did not have the season Green Bay anticipated and Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine are in line to start again.

The offensive line is a big mystery because Jordan Morgan is expected to replace Rasheed Walker at left tackle and Elgton Jenkins is also gone. Defensive line and wide receiver depth are two other spots the team is expected to target.

Minnesota Vikings: Linebacker

Defensive line and linebacker are deficient areas on the roster. The former played above expectation but it may be unsustainable given a lack of top end talent. With Harrison Smith not currently in the plans for the 2026 season, safety is another point of weakness.

It would not be a surprise if Minnesota targeted a center at some point after Ryan Kelly's retirement.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Linebacker

Long-time linebacker Lavonte David has retired. SirVocea Dennis and Alex Anzalone are tentatively penciled in as the starters.

The Buccaneers could use another pass rusher with Logan Hall and Haason Reddick gone and may also address depth at cornerback. Defensive line and offensive guard would also be points of interest.

Atlanta Falcons: Wide receiver

Offensively, first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski should be ready to hit the ground running if the Falcons retain tight end Kyle Pitts. Another wide receiver would go a long way as well.

Cornerback should be a priority for Atlanta. Defensive tackle may be high on the list because their best, David Onyemata, signed with the Jets in free agency. Edge rusher may be on the list as more is learned about James Pearce Jr.'s situation.

Carolina Panthers: Secondary

The offensive line is going to look significantly different; at least early in the season. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is recovering from a significant injury and Austin Corbett, Cade Mays departed in free agency.

The team spent big on defense in free agency bringing in linebacker Devin Lloyd and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. Lloyd's presence could have a positive impact on Trevin Wallace, who is a talented player. The area of the roster lacking supreme talent is the secondary. They could use help at cornerback or safety to support Jaycee Horn.

Defensive line and wide receiver could be a few other considerations early in the draft.

New Orleans Saints: Wide receiver

New Orleans will have key defensive pieces to potentially replace, such as linebacker Demario Davis, defensive end Cameron Jordan and cornerback Alontae Taylor, but the focus should be on supplementing Tyler Shough's supporting cast. The Saints could use help at wide receiver and tight end. Chris Olave has battled injuries and Rashid Shaheed was traded away at the deadline.

NFC East

Washington Commanders: Safety

Washington has been in the process of replacing several veterans, such as Deebo Samuel, Bobby Wagner, Zach Ertz, Von Miller and Austin Ekeler. They did an adequate job adding pass rushers to the point it is no longer a necessity at No. 7 overall. Running back Jeremiyah Love could be an option, but otherwise there are not many options at the position which will move the needle.

Wide receiver, linebacker and safety are some other areas that should be addressed.

Dallas Cowboys: Linebacker

For months, I have canvassed NFL media with a belief that Dallas will look to be more aggressive this offseason in an effort to be more competitive in 2026. They were involved in Maxx Crosby trade discussions and are a popular candidate in trade up scenarios. There is some urgency from Jerry Jones to maximize this window with Dak Prescott.

There will be an emphasis on adding impact performers, particularly on defense.

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety

Edge rusher and safety stand out as the positions in most desperate need of improvement. The former has multiple good pieces to a pass rush collective, like Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie and Jalyx Hunt, but they could use a bigger body among that group.

Howie Roseman is likely to restock the offensive line as well.

New York Giants: Defensive line

Defensive tackle is the biggest need after learning of Dexter Lawrence's desire for a trade. The team is already thin in that role. Cornerback is a position the team has invested in over the years, but the returns have depreciated.

There is an argument to be made that wide receiver is the biggest need because Wan'Dale Robinson is not under contract for next season and Malik Nabers is returning from a serious injury.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: Wide receiver

San Francisco dealt with a mountain of injuries last season. It is clear Brandon Aiyuk has played his last snap for the 49ers and Jauan Jennings is still an unrestricted free agent. They signed veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, but could take a more long-term approach to the position.

Edge rusher and defensive line should still be priorities for the franchise despite investing in the unit last offseason.

Offensive line should be a priority but San Francisco's leadership does not see is that way apparently. The team could still use another defensive tackle but will probably opt to allow last year's draft picks to come of age.

Arizona Cardinals: Offensive line

Arizona has replacement level play at each of the five starting offensive line positions with the exception of left tackle (Paris Johnson Jr.) and maybe left guard (Isaac Seumalo), who will turn 33-years-old during the season.

If all pieces of their secondary return healthy, then the Cardinals should be in decent shape there. The defensive front seven is the other area first-year head coach Mike LaFleur should address.

Los Angeles Rams: Wide receiver

Los Angeles aggressively attacked its need at cornerback by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing his teammate, Jaylen Watson. Wide receiver is higher up on the totem pole than maybe expected. Davante Adams turns 34-years-old during the season and Puka Nacua can not keep himself out of headlines.

Offensive tackle may be a need unless the Rams are fine with Warren McLendon serving as Rob Havenstein's replacement. Linebacker is another possibility.

Seattle Seahawks: Running back

Seattle is in good shape overall. The Seahawks had multiple players hit free agency, including cornerback Riq Woolen, edge rusher Boye Mafe and running back Kenneth Walker III. Zach Charbonnet may not be available early in the season as he recovers from injury, so depth is required.

The offensive line would be another spot.