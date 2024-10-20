Chiefs vs. 49ers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Super Bowl rematch

Kareem Hunt scores again to extend Chiefs' lead
Make that two touchdowns for the veteran running back, who's enjoyed a juicy role in his second stint with the team. He's up to 10 carries as the clear headliner of Kansas City's remade backfield.
We're underway in Santa Clara, where the San Francisco 49ers are looking to exact revenge upon the Kansas City Chiefs for their close defeat in Super Bowl LVIII. Eight months after Patrick Mahomes lifted his second straight Lombardi Trophy, K.C. is battling without key contributors like Rashee Rice, while the 49ers have their own injury issues, with Christian McCaffrey once again sidelined at the heart of Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Can the 49ers pull this one off at home, improving to 4-3 to stay atop the NFC West? Can Brock Purdy outduel one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time? Or are Mahomes, Andy Reid and Co. destined to come away victorious again, this time to stay unbeaten after a 5-0 start to the new season? Either way, this is must-see TV. Keep it locked here throughout Sunday's Super Bowl rematch for live updates, highlights and analysis:
Mecole Hardman has a 17-yard catch on the day. Now he's got a 55-yard runback to go with it. The special teams splash puts Kansas City back in scoring range, already up 7-3.
Kareem Hunt seals a seven-play, 70-yard scoring drive, and Kansas City is up 7-3, one play after backup quarterback Carson Wentz takes the field for a tricky hand-off to Hunt:
The 49ers get to Patrick Mahomes again. Leonard Floyd with the sack. It's 3-0, San Francisco, and boy has this one been defensively geared so far. Not so unlike these two contenders' Super Bowl matchup.
The Chiefs wideout came into the game nursing a hamstring injury, and he's since exited with the same issue. Kansas City could lean more on Justin Watson and Skyy Moore out wide, where they're thin.
The starting wideout entered the game with an illness and was seen standing on the sidelines for San Francisco's most recent possession. He's also received some added oxygen since kickoff.
We've got an early trend in this one, with both defenses standing tall. Shortly after the Chiefs intercept Brock Purdy, San Francisco gets its own pick, this time thanks to a Kalia Davis deflection and catch, but proceeds to go three-and-out with the bonus possession. Props to Davis for the athletic takeaway, though.
Another turnover! Right after the Chiefs give the ball up on a failed fake punt, San Francisco gives it back, with Brock Purdy failing to recognize a flying Justin Reid on this interception:
Andy Reid gets tricky early, dialing up a direct snap to Jaden Hicks, the punt protector, only for San Francisco to swarm up front and force a turnover on downs. 49ers get a big break, taking over possession inside Chiefs territory after Kansas City's seven-play opening drive.
Not an inspiring opening series for Kyle Shanahan's bunch. Jordan Mason finds a nice hole to pick up eight, but a Jake Brendel holding penalty brings it back. The Chiefs are getting pressure up front early. This was always going to be a slugfest today, but Kansas City's front already looks primed to make noise.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 49ers' star wide receiver has an illness but is expected to suit up. His status will be something worth monitoring throughout Sunday's game. Remember, San Francisco will have rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall available today, too. The latter was just activated after missing his first six games.
Super Bowl LVIII rematch. It's time.