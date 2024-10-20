Chiefs vs. 49ers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Super Bowl rematch

We're underway in Santa Clara, where the San Francisco 49ers are looking to exact revenge upon the Kansas City Chiefs for their close defeat in Super Bowl LVIII. Eight months after Patrick Mahomes lifted his second straight Lombardi Trophy, K.C. is battling without key contributors like Rashee Rice, while the 49ers have their own injury issues, with Christian McCaffrey once again sidelined at the heart of Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Can the 49ers pull this one off at home, improving to 4-3 to stay atop the NFC West? Can Brock Purdy outduel one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time? Or are Mahomes, Andy Reid and Co. destined to come away victorious again, this time to stay unbeaten after a 5-0 start to the new season? Either way, this is must-see TV. Keep it locked here throughout Sunday's Super Bowl rematch for live updates, highlights and analysis:

Where to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers