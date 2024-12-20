This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.
⚡ Good morning to all, but especially to ...
THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Powered by a magnificent second half by Justin Herbert and a play not seen since 1976, the Chargers rallied for a 34-27 win over the Broncos, taking a massive step toward a playoff berth in the process.
- Herbert threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, both in the second half. This jaw-dropping touchdown pass to Derius Davis and ensuing incredible two-point conversion catch from Josh Palmer gave the Chargers the lead for good.
- Late in the game, on third-and-10 from his own 10, Herbert ripped off a 16-yard scramble.
- Three plays later, he found Hassan Haskins for a 28-yard touchdown that extended the lead to 10, all but sealing the deal.
The Broncos scored touchdowns on their first three drives, but the Chargers trailed by just eight at halftime thanks to a wild end-of-half sequence. With eight seconds left, the Broncos punted, and Davis called for a fair catch as time expired. However, he got interfered with by Tremon Smith, advancing the ball to Denver's 47-yard line.
Due to the penalty, the Chargers got one more play, and they used the fair-catch field goal rule, allowing Cameron Dicker to attempt a 57-yard field goal with no snap and no rush. He nailed it. It's the first successful fair-catch field goal since Ray Wersching's in 1976. While Herbert still needed to play hero in the second half, it was an important (and out-of-the-ordinary) turn of events.
The Chargers (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth as soon as this weekend. The Broncos (9-6) remain in good shape, but a potentially crucial game against the Bengals next week looms.
Denver will rue several miscues and missed chances: Sean Payton mismanaged the clock near the end of the half, leading to Dicker's rare field goal, Bo Nix badly underthrew an open Marvin Mims Jr., there were multiple bad penalties and the defense had no answer for Herbert late.
😁 Honorable mentions
- LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leader in minutes played.
- Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is off the injury report for tomorrow's game against the Texans.
- Micah Parsons sounds determined to stay with the Cowboys.
- Russell Wilson wants to stay in Pittsburgh.
- David Montgomery is opting for rehab over surgery with the hope he can return in the playoffs.
- Karl-Anthony Towns had a huge game in his return to Minnesota.
- Sammy Sosa and the Cubs ended their estrangement, with the former Chicago slugger issuing an apology.
- Blake Brockermeyer ranked the top 150 college football players of the season. Spoiler: Travis Hunter is No. 1.
- I know this weekend is packed, but do not miss No. 7 USC at No. 4 UConn, a rematch of last year's Elite Eight meeting and another JuJu Watkins-Paige Bueckers showdown. Here are three things to watch, and here's why Watkins and the Trojans have struggled against top competition.
- Watkins also spoke on the WNBA's age limit and Unrivaled.
- These under-the-radar NBA players are having terrific seasons.
- Colin Ward-Henninger has new NBA Power Rankings.
- Sam Quinn picked his Eastern Conference NBA All-Stars. Stay tuned for his West picks today!
- Here are the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame nominees.
- Could Oregon's loss be Florida's gain regarding five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson?
- Maalik Murphy transferred to Oregon State. We're grading every major quarterback transfer right here.
- Here's the 2025 MLS schedule.
🤕 And not such a good morning for ...
CARSON BECK AND THE (2) GEORGIA BULLDOGS
The No. 2 seed is going to its No. 2 quarterback. Carson Beck is expected to miss the College Football Playoff with an elbow injury he suffered in the SEC Championship Game against Texas, meaning Gunner Stockton will likely take over under center for the Bulldogs and make his first collegiate start.
- Beck suffered the injury on an awkward final play of the first half. Stockton had just 71 yards (on 16 attempts) and an interception in relief, but it was enough for the win.
- Beck has started 27 games, accumulating a 24-3 record, over 7,400 yards passing and 52 touchdowns passing over the past two seasons.
- Beck is exploring surgery options.
Georgia has a bye this weekend and awaits the winner of tonight's game, (10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame.
😐 Not so honorable mentions
- The Warriors lost to the Grizzlies by 51, and Draymond Green made some not-so-great history.
- Joe Mazzulla and Jaylen Brown were displeased with the officiating in the Celtics' loss to the Bulls.
- LeBron James thinks there are too many 3-pointers in today's NBA.
- Garrett Wilson discussed his sideline outburst and his future with the Jets.
- Speaking of the Jets, did owner Woody Johnson nix a trade due to a "Madden" rating?
- Alvin Kamara's season could be over.
- The Patriots put Christian Barmore on the NFI list.
- The man who was arrested for stalking Paige Bueckers pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge.
- These MLB contenders still have a lot of work to do.
- This agent trying to exploit an MLB roster loophole is a bad look for all parties.
🏈 College Football Playoff first-round previews, picks
It's here! The first round of the first 12-team College Football Playoff begins tonight with an in-state battle between (10) Indiana and (7) Notre Dame (preview) and continues with a triple-header tomorrow:
- (11) SMU at (6) Penn State (preview)
- (12) Clemson at (5) Texas (preview)
- (9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State (preview)
Let's start with tonight. Notre Dame being here isn't a surprise. Indiana being here is. The Hoosiers went 3-9 last year, hired Curt Cignetti and jumped to 11-1. Keep in mind this is a program that had never hit double-digit wins and only had nine wins twice, most recently in 1967. Can the Hoosiers keep the magic going? In his best bets, Tom Fornelli says ...
- Fornelli: "I just can't shake how ineffective Indiana's offense looked against the two best defenses it faced in Michigan and Ohio State. In 10 games against everyone else, Indiana scored 3.97 points per possession and had a success rate of 53.8%. Against Ohio State and Michigan, those numbers plummeted to 1.52 points per possession and 39.8%. Notre Dame's defense is on par with both those teams, if not better. The Pick: Notre Dame -7 (-110)"
SMU has had a similarly magical season, its first in the ACC. Kevin Jennings is electric, and there's reason to believe he could thrive, even against the Nittany Lions' excellent defense. James Franklin has struggled in big games, but I have a feeling most fans in Happy Valley go home happy.
Then comes Clemson-Texas, and I am fascinated by this one. Quinn Ewers vs. Cade Klubnik is a quarterback battle that goes back to a Texas high school state championship. It seems strange, but after an up-and-down season that required a late rally (and some luck), Dabo Swinney's team is CFP's first Cinderella, Chip Patterson writes.
Tennessee rolls into Ohio Stadium to take on the Buckeyes to finish the first round. There will be ugly weather, drama and lots of pressure on Ryan Day. Can he flip the big-game narrative? Dennis Dodd says ...
- Dodd: "If things go badly on Saturday, Ross Bjork may have to show his coach the door. How much more abuse can Day -- 66-10 in his career -- take? Adding to the angst, Ohio State hasn't lost consecutive home games since 1990. ... So this isn't just a playoff game, it's a referendum on the entire program."
Here's everything else to know:
- Schedule/how to watch
- Expert bracket predictions
- Our college basketball experts know a thing or two about brackets, so here are their picks.
- Dennis' big preview, picks
- First-round advantages
- Each team's biggest flaw
- Rankings the quarterbacks
- Is it Arch Manning time?
- How CFP home games came to be
🏈 NFL Week 16 picks, playoff race update
Football is bringing Christmas early. Last night kicked off five straight days of CFP and/or NFL games.
Turning to the pros, here's a note that may surprise you: The Steelers have won eight of their last nine against the Ravens. It's been one-way traffic in this bitter AFC North rivalry, and the latest chapter unfolds tomorrow afternoon. There's another layer to it, too: Baltimore is one game behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North race. Pete Prisco says ...
- Prisco: "The Ravens lost to the Steelers earlier this year, but this is the time they get even. Lamar Jackson was limited in terms of production in that game, but he won't be here. He will get the best of the Steelers defense as the Ravens make the division a race. Pick: Ravens 27, Steelers 20"
A day later, all three 12-2 NFC teams -- the Lions, Vikings and Eagles -- are in action, and with the race for the top seed heating up, Minnesota has a tough road trip to Seattle. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are right in the thick of the NFC West and wild-card races, so it's a big one for both teams. Same with the Eagles facing the Commanders.
Here are our expert picks/best bets:
Pete Prisco | Will Brinson | John Breech | Tyler Sullivan | Jordan Dajani
We here at the CBS Sports HQ AM newsletter went 3-0 last week and are 29-11 on the season. Here are (hopefully) four more money makers:
- Ravens over Steelers
- Eagles over Commanders
- Bengals over Browns
- Buccaneers over Cowboys
🥊 Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 preview, picks
The unified heavyweight title is on the line tomorrow in a rematch between current title holder Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs). Usyk added Fury's WBC championship to his own IBF, WBA and WBO titles with an instant-classic split-decision victory in May. This time, the WBC, WBO, WBA and lineal titles will be on the line.
Brian Campbell has the top five storylines and also wrote on what Fury must do in the rematch.
- Campbell: "Fury will need to make some changes, which is why his weight for this fight will be interesting to see. Fury must find for himself a healthy balance between coming in leaner for the second fight to ensure his stamina and quickness is still there and packing on extra muscle and weight, which has long been the suggestion of his father, to ensure he can use his six-inch size and nearly 40-pound weight advantage as weapons."
Brent Brookhouse, meanwhile, has prop bets to target.
🤩 24 most impactful sports stories of 2024
What a year it's been. From the annual events to the once-every-four-year Summer Olympics to the once-in-a-generation exploits of Caitlin Clark (who's getting her Iowa jersey retired), 2024 had it all. And while there are more memorable moments to come, Austin Nivison curated CBS Sports' 24 most impactful stories of 2024.
There were plenty of iconic moments. The one I'll remember most is ...
- Nivison: "4. Freddie Freeman rises to the occasion in World Series -- In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Yankees were one out away from taking a 1-0 series lead in Los Angeles. ... Freeman took the first pitch he saw from Nestor Cortes and deposited it into the right field seats at Dodger Stadium. It was the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history."
Austin also wrote on the 24 most viral sports moments of this year, and let's just say this list is a bit ... cheeky.
📺 What we're watching this weekend
Friday
🏈 Cure Bowl: Ohio vs. Jacksonville State, noon on ESPN
🏈 Gasparilla Bowl: Tulane vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 Bucks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV
🏈 College Football Playoff -- First round: (10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame, 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
🏀 No. 19 Cincinnati vs. No. 22 Dayton (M), 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU
🏀 No. 11 Ohio State at Stanford (W), 8:30 p.m. on FS1
🏀 Creighton vs. No. 1 UCLA (W), 11 p.m. on FS1
Saturday
🏈 College Football Playoff -- First round: (11) SMU at (6) Penn State, noon on TNT
🏈 FCS Championship Semifinals: South Dakota State at North Dakota State, noon on ABC
🏀 No. 9 Marquette at Xavier (M), noon on Fox
🏀 Mississippi State at No. 21 Memphis (M), noon on CBS
🏈 Texans at Chiefs, 1 p.m. on NBC
🏀 No. 18 UCLA vs. North Carolina (M), 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 FCS Championship Semifinals: South Dakota at Montana State, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
🏈 College Football Playoff -- First round: (12) Clemson at (5) Texas, 4 p.m. on TNT
🏈 Steelers at Ravens, 4:30 p.m. on Fox
🏀 No. 16 Purdue at No. 2 Auburn (M), 4:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Kentucky (M), 5:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 College Football Playoff -- First round: (9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State, 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
🏀 Knicks at Pelicans, 8 p.m. on NBA TV
🏀 No. 7 USC at No. 4 UConn (W), 8 p.m. on Fox
Sunday
🏈 Rams at Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS
🏈 Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Vikings at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
🏈 49ers at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
🏈 Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. on NBC